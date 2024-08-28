The Washington Commanders have been busy purging players from the previous regime, and while roster cutdown day has come and gone, they are still working to move pieces. Per ESPN, the Commanders are trading defensive tackle John Ridgeway III and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

In a press conference that took place minutes after the news broke, Commanders general manager Adam Peters said Ridgeway attracted interest after his preseason performance against the New England Patriots, where he recorded three tackles and two tackles for loss. Peters said in New Orleans, Ridgeway will play in a scheme that fits him more, and will find more playing time.

Ridgeway was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. However, he was waived after the season opener that year. Ridgeway was then claimed off waivers by Washington. In 15 games played that year with four starts, he recorded 24 combined tackles and one forced fumble. Last year, Ridgeway made 31 tackles and started in two of 17 games played.

The Commanders kept a total of five defensive tackles on their initial 53-man roster. Washington did not make any claims during the first round of waivers, while losing two potential practice squad targets in cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields and defensive end K.J. Henry.