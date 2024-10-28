Commanders vs. Bears score, takeaways: Jayden Daniels launches walk-off Hail Mary to sink Chicago

Jayden Daniels wasn't even supposed to suit up for Sunday's Week 8 matchup with the Chicago Bears, at least according to early estimations of his rib injury, suffered in the Washington Commanders' previous matchup. Yet the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite not only started but finished Sunday's clash with a bang, launching a perfect walk-off Hail Mary to stun the Bears for an 18-15 victory.

Here are some immediate takeaways from Sunday's dramatic competition:

Commanders are fortunate to get the 'W'

Jayden Daniels deserves all the credit in the world for timing and delivering the Hail Mary as he did. His play-extending legs certainly contributed. But a slew of self-inflicted wounds -- namely red-zone penalties and a late breakdown in run defense -- nearly cost Washington a game in which the Commanders led deep into the fourth quarter. A win is a win, of course, but the silliness of the other side also had a big hand in the decision, with Chicago all but gifting the Commanders a bonus possession thanks to a failed trick play at the goal line and poor coverage angles on the game-ending Hail Mary.

Daniels remains in the lead for OROY honors

Until the Hail Mary, the rookie quarterback failed to lead a touchdown drive against Matt Eberflus' defense, but that doesn't mean he didn't come to play -- bruised ribs and all. His legs still worked like magic, resulting in more than 50 rushing yards, and he ended the day with more than 370 total yards, threading the needle on a few chain-moving strikes. If not for a few illegal-man-downfield penalties called against Washington, Daniels probably would've been responsible for three different touchdown drives. And again, he did all this with a banged-up chest. The guy is the heartbeat of the team right now.

The Bears aren't without promising ingredients

Chicago should have won this game, even though it should not have for, like, 75% of the matchup. (The NFL is weird.) And yet, while this one will sting, it's hard not to see some positives: Prior to the Hail Mary, Eberflus' defense had held Washington's dynamic offense to 12 points. Williams, despite a very slow start, finished with a hot hand. And D'Andre Swift was once again a game-altering workhorse for them in the backfield when afforded open lanes. His 56-yard touchdown burst single-handedly awoke the team in the second half, threatening to overshadow the Commanders' field-goal heavy afternoon.

What's next

The Commanders (6-2) retained their first-place spot in the NFC East, and will visit the rival New York Giants in Week 9. The Bears (4-3) will travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals.