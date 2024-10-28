Commanders vs. Bears score, takeaways: Jayden Daniels launches walk-off Hail Mary to sink Chicago

WATCH: Jim Nantz 'Miracle' call on Daniels' Hail Mary TD
You can watch the crazy ending to this one right here!
Jayden Daniels wasn't even supposed to suit up for Sunday's Week 8 matchup with the Chicago Bears, at least according to early estimations of his rib injury, suffered in the Washington Commanders' previous matchup. Yet the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite not only started but finished Sunday's clash with a bang, launching a perfect walk-off Hail Mary to stun the Bears for an 18-15 victory.
Here are some immediate takeaways from Sunday's dramatic competition:
Jayden Daniels deserves all the credit in the world for timing and delivering the Hail Mary as he did. His play-extending legs certainly contributed. But a slew of self-inflicted wounds -- namely red-zone penalties and a late breakdown in run defense -- nearly cost Washington a game in which the Commanders led deep into the fourth quarter. A win is a win, of course, but the silliness of the other side also had a big hand in the decision, with Chicago all but gifting the Commanders a bonus possession thanks to a failed trick play at the goal line and poor coverage angles on the game-ending Hail Mary.
Until the Hail Mary, the rookie quarterback failed to lead a touchdown drive against Matt Eberflus' defense, but that doesn't mean he didn't come to play -- bruised ribs and all. His legs still worked like magic, resulting in more than 50 rushing yards, and he ended the day with more than 370 total yards, threading the needle on a few chain-moving strikes. If not for a few illegal-man-downfield penalties called against Washington, Daniels probably would've been responsible for three different touchdown drives. And again, he did all this with a banged-up chest. The guy is the heartbeat of the team right now.
Chicago should have won this game, even though it should not have for, like, 75% of the matchup. (The NFL is weird.) And yet, while this one will sting, it's hard not to see some positives: Prior to the Hail Mary, Eberflus' defense had held Washington's dynamic offense to 12 points. Williams, despite a very slow start, finished with a hot hand. And D'Andre Swift was once again a game-altering workhorse for them in the backfield when afforded open lanes. His 56-yard touchdown burst single-handedly awoke the team in the second half, threatening to overshadow the Commanders' field-goal heavy afternoon.
The Commanders (6-2) retained their first-place spot in the NFC East, and will visit the rival New York Giants in Week 9. The Bears (4-3) will travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals.
You can watch the crazy ending to this one right here!
Oh my goodness. The Bears storm back late, but the Commanders refuse to lose! Jayden Daniels extends the Hail Mary play with some pocket maneuvering, then uncorks the bomb, which gets tipped off Zach Ertz, Tyrique Stevenson and Co., right into the waiting arms of an uncovered Noah Brown. WOW.
Somehow, someway, the Bears are ahead. Johnson gets the carry up the gut, just as he probably should have on the team's last red-zone drive, and powers his way through. And then Caleb Williams hits Cole Kmet for a little shovel pass to get the two-point conversion. It's 15-12, Bears, with 23 seconds left.
Chicago curiously calls back-to-back quarterback runs with the clock ticking under a minute, but Caleb Williams gets bailed out by lofting one up over Keenan Allen's head toward the end zone, with officials flagging Benjamin St-Juste for pass interference. It's a first-and-goal for Chicago.
Oh my. Chicago decides to get cute on the doorstep of the end zone, with Caleb Williams attempting a handoff to offensive lineman Doug Kramer Jr., who lines up as the fullback, only for the ball to pop out of Kramer's hands. Washington promptly scoops it up and steals the possession. Wow. And to think they pull out this play call with D'Andre Swift on a roll as the ball-carrier.
Talk about a No. 1-worthy throw: Caleb Williams absorbs a clean hit to the chest inside the pocket, delivering a perfect floater to D.J. Moore along the sidelines. Moore is shaken up on the play, but comes down in-bounds to secure the first-down grab and put Chicago inside Washington's 10-yard line.
It's the D'Andre Swift show during the second half for Chicago. The veteran running back hurdles a defender for a huge gain as the Bears look to capture their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter.
Jayden Daniels is approaching 300 total yards on the night. He takes a little shot to the chest while heaving it up on third down, however, and grimaces in pain afterward. Those ribs are hurting. And they'll hurt even more if the Bears can finally take advantage of their opportunity to claim a lead here.
Jayden Daniels barely misses Zach Ertz over the middle on third-and-long, setting up Austin Seibert's fifth field goal attempt of the night. The Bears manage to get a hand on it, though, preventing Washington from extending its lead. So it's still a 12-7 ballgame, and somehow, Chicago is very much within reach.
Hold your horses, everyone! We have ourselves a game! Stuck in mud all afternoon, Chicago finally gets on the scoreboard thanks to a 56-yard D'Andre Swift explosion on the ground:
Another drive, another three points for Jayden Daniels and Co. A quick three-and-out by the Bears gives Washington good field position, and a 13-yard scramble by the rookie signal-caller puts the team in scoring distance right away. Olamide Zaccheaus would've had a long score if not for another ineligible man downfield penalty, so it's 12-0, Washington. Still a chance for the Bears, but they've done nothing with the ball up to this point.
It's just a 9-0 ballgame at the break, but it's been all Washington so far. Despite a near-even time-of-possession battle, the Commanders have 267 yards to Chicago's 90, and more than twice as many first downs (13 to 6). Obviously you can't keep stalling in the red zone and expect to run away with it, but Caleb Williams and Co. have been disjointed all day; the rookie is a mere 3 of 8 for 33 yards after two quarters. Washington, meanwhile, is getting great work from both Jayden Daniels and Brian Robinson Jr. They simply need to convert in scoring range.
Jayden Daniels threads a perfect tight-window end-zone shot to tight end Zach Ertz, who initially appears to come down with the contested catch, but Tyrique Stevenson jams the ball out of his grasp after they both hit the ground. The refs rule it incomplete, then confirm it after review. Either way, a great throw from the rookie quarterback, and Washington proceeds to extend its lead. The Commanders are now up 9-0.
Caleb Williams does some razzle-dazzle to move Chicago close to the sticks, but a short throw to D.J. Moore on fourth-and-1 gets stopped short of the chains, and Washington takes over. Dan Quinn's defense has come to play so far. If not for an ineligible downfield penalty and subsequent Dyami Brown drop, Jayden Daniels may have had Washington in the end zone shortly afterward.
Sure seems like Washington's young quarterback is feeling OK. The rookie jukes a defender to move the chains on an early-drive scramble, then launches a perfect 61-yard shot to Terry McLaurin to put the Commanders in the red zone, already up 3-0. Only a drop by Austin Ekeler on third-and-goal prevents the team from going up two scores with the opportunity. Instead, Austin Seibert hits his second field goal.
Washington takes possession after the early defensive stand, and Jayden Daniels looks smooth, as usual. Brian Robinson Jr. also finds daylight on a big chain-moving run. The Commanders strike first with a 27-yard field goal from Austin Seibert, who's been very busy this season.
Rookie Jer'Zhan Newton gets to Caleb Williams for a second-down sack on Chicago's first offensive series, and then Caleb Williams tries to zip one to D.J. Moore across his body on the move, failing to connect. So Jayden Daniels gets the ball fairly quickly in this one.
So the rookie quarterback is a go, as expected. The star signal-caller had seemingly been facing a longer recovery after hurting his ribs in Week 7, but we'll see how he holds up against Matt Eberflus' defense.