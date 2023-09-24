Commanders vs. Bills: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Buffalo Bills will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more against one another.

Buffalo was not the first on the board last Sunday, but they got there more often. They simply couldn't be stopped and they easily beat the Raiders 38-10 at home. With that win, Buffalo brought their scoring average up to 27 points per game.

QB Josh Allen looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Allen wound up with a passer rating of 124.5. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from RB James Cook, who rushed for 123 yards.

Meanwhile, Washington was not the first on the board last Sunday, but they got there more often. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Broncos and snuck past 35-33. With that win, Washington brought their scoring average up to 27.5 points per game.

The Commanders' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Sam Howell, who threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns, and RB Brian Robinson Jr., who rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Howell wound up with a passer rating of 108.8. The Commanders also relied on K Joey Slye, who's 49-yard boot in the second quarter wound up being the difference in the game.

Looking ahead, the Bills are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They finished last season with an 8-9 record against the spread.

Buffalo ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 13-3 when favored last season. Bills fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every match netted those bettors $1,455.09. On the other hand, the Commanders were 4-5 as the underdog last season.