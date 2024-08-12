The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams will be spending a bit more time together.

After holding a joint practice last Thursday and playing their respective preseason openers against each other on Sunday, the two teams will meet up for another joint practice this Wednesday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The practice will again be held at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

Per the Star-Telegram, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy "sees the joint practices as opportunity to get his starters some work, considering the quarterback Dak Prescott and the majority of the veterans and starters will be held out of preseason games."

The Rams also routinely hold their starters and other important out of the preseason, as none of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams, now rookies Blake Corum, Jared Verse, and Braden Fiske -- among others -- participated in Sunday's game.

It's also worth noting that Prescott did not take part in last week's joint practice as he was dealing with ankle soreness. He told assembled media on Sunday that he would be back in practices this week and there is apparently no doubt about his status for the regular season, but the Cowboys could see a benefit to giving him some live action against another team by holding this second joint practice. The same idea applies to the Rams, who, as noted, will not give their starters any on-field action during their remaining two preseason games.