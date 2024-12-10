Things have not gone well for the Dallas Cowboys this year, especially in the injury department. And they just got even worse on that front Monday night.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who has been one of the team's few bright spots this season, suffered a knee injury early in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' "Monday Night Football" loss against the Bengals. That injury will require surgery and put an end to his season, owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.

"I don't know at this time the time date on his rehab but I just can't tell you how bad I feel for him," Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Overshown got rolled up on by multiple players while trying to wade through the muck and make a tackle, and his right knee got pinned under the scrum of bodies. Overshown, who missed his entire rookie season with a torn left ACL, was helped off the field by trainers and quickly ruled out. After the game, Cowboys head Mike McCarthy labeled the injury as serious while adding that the initial reports did not look encouraging.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was reduced to tears when discussing Overshown's injury.

"He's like my little bro," Parsons said. "He don't deserve that, he really don't. To understand what he's going to have to have to go through. ... He's so talented, the year he was having. I really don't think it's fair."

The 24-year-old linebacker entered Monday night's game with 84 tackles, five sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Cowboys, who had dealt with a barrage of injuries this year on both sides of the ball. Prior to getting hurt, Overshown had a key pass breakup that forced a turnover on downs.

"We're just seeing the tip of the iceberg really," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy recently said of Overshown. "I'm so impressed with him, and in his consistency, in his approach, and that's just going to keep putting him in the position to progress."