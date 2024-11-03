Cowboys vs. Falcons live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch NFC matchup

The ball has been kicked, and we are underway between two teams headed in different directions with the Dallas Cowboys (3-4), losers of two in a row, facing off against the Atlanta Falcons (5-3), winners of three of their last four and in first place in the NFC South.

Dallas' 2024 offense has been a far cry from what its 2023 attack looked like. The Cowboys led the entire NFL in scoring offense (29.9 points per game) with Prescott pacing the league in passing touchdowns (36), and 2023 first-team All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb leading the NFL in receptions (135) en route to a third consecutive 12-5 season. The start of 2024 hasn't been nearly as explosive, with the Cowboys averaging 21.4 points per game (22nd in the league) in the midst of a 3-4 stumble to start the season thanks to a young, inexperienced offensive line, the worst running game in football (74.1 rushing yards per game) and a lack of weapons outside of Lamb.

Meanwhile, Atlanta's offense has soared to new heights under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who spent five years as an assistant on Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams coaching staff. Running back Bijan Robinson is already up to six games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage in 2024, which tied for the second-most in the NFL with only Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (six) having more such games thus far this season. Robinson only had five such performances in all of 2023.

Can Prescott and Lamb make enough magic to overcome the multitude of issues the Cowboys possess? Or will new Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and Co. grab a decisive win over Mike Zimmer and the Dallas defense? Stay tuned to the live blog below for analysis, highlights and everything you need to know.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta,)

