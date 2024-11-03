Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin can't hang to Cooper Rush's fourth down pass for another turnover on downs. Falcons take over on their own 31 up 27-13 with 5:13 left to play.
Cowboys vs. Falcons live updates: NFL scores, stats, highlights; Dak Prescott suffers injury, ruled out
The Cowboys are taking on the NFC South-leading Falcons
The Dallas Cowboys jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but that was short-lived.
The Falcons marched right up the field on the ensuing drive to go up 7-3, and then they capitalized on Cowboys defensive miscommunication on a critical fourth down play midway through the second quarter to go up 14-3. Atlanta took a 14-10 lead into the halftime break.
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins lit up his former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer's Cowboys defense through the first 30 minutes with 148 yards passing and two passing touchdowns by completing 14 of his 16 throws.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took things into his own hands to get Dallas into the end zone for their first touchdown. He scrambled for 22 yards, the Cowboys longest run of the season, before tossing a three-yard touchdown to running back Rico Dowdle on a play that only happened because Prescott's legs bought him extra time to throw. Dowdle secured the football miraculously for the three-yard touchdown while laying on his back after bobbling the football like a hot potato. Prescott completed 13 of his 17 passes for 102 passing yards and a touchdown.
Will Prescott be able to continue the Superman act and lead the Cowboys to a come-from-behind victory? Or will Cousins' mastery of Zimmer's defense be too much too much to handle en route to the Falcons fifth victory in six weeks? Stay tuned to the live blog below to find out.
Cowboys vs. Falcons where to watch
Date: Sunday, Oct. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta,)
Channel: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Falcons -3, O/U 52.0 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb lands awkwardly on his right shoulder on a diving end zone target that falls incomplete. He is now being looked at by director of rehab Britt Brown.
Rookie first-round pick left tackle Tyler Guyton gets called for his third penalty, not a great day for the Cowboys left tackle.
Falcons Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is out with an Achilles injury. Big loss for Atlanta's defensive front.
Atlanta goes three-and-out, which provides Cooper Rush one last chance to really make them sweat out the final half of the fourth quarter. Dallas trails 27-13 with 7:52 left to play. They will start their next drive on their own 44 after a 16-yard punt return by KaVontae Turpin.
Dallas picks up one first down with backup quarterback Cooper Rush in the game, but they end up punting one series later. The Falcons are ahead by 14, 27-13, with 9:22 left and start their next drive on their own 15 following the punt.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is ruled out for the rest of the game with a hamstring injury with Dallas down 27-13 with 11:08 left to play.
Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier drags the pile into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown, and Atlanta is now back up multiple scores. They lead 27-13 with 11:08 left to play. A bobbled snap on the extra point leads to the Falcons lead remaining at 14.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's finger getting looked at on the sideline.
Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas is helped off the field and heading to the locker room after the kickoff.
The Cowboys draw within a score after All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey drills a 58-yard field goal. Dallas trails the Atlanta Falcons 21-13 entering the fourth quarter. Worth nothing Dallas is only one for eight on third down today.
First-round rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton is back on the field after missing the opening drive with a neck strain, and he gets called for holding.
Cowboys eventually force a punt on a Falcons drive that started at their own one. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis comes up huge on a third down pass deflection. Dallas gets the football back at their own 39 down 21-10 with 4:11 left in the third quarter.
Fourth down has been a nightmare for Dallas. The Cowboys have seen a jet sweep going backward three yards, failed on a fake punt throw and been flagged for 12 men on the field.
Oof. The Cowboys get called for a 12 man on the field penalty on a fourth down and one. They were looking to go for it, but the penalty pushed them back to fourth down and six. Dallas punted the football away, and they got exactly what they were hoping for: downing the football at the one. Atlanta leads 21-10 with 7:42 left in the third quarter.
Atlanta capitalizes on the Cowboys turnover on downs with Kirk Cousins throwing his third touchdown of the day, this time on an 11-yard scoring strike to Ray-Ray McCloud in which safety Donovan Wilson was multiple steps behind the Falcons receiver. The Falcons lead 21-10 with 10:23 left in the third quarter.
Dallas attempted a fake punt pass, but punter Bryan Anger's throw to C.J. Goodwin falls incomplete after Goodwin falls down. Atlanta takes over on the Cowboys 38.
Rookie first-round pick Tyler Guyton is on the sidelines to start the second half, having been replaced at left tackle by 2023 fifth-round pick Asim Richards.
The Cowboys pick up their fifth penalty of the day on right tackle Terence Steele's false start. Miscommunication along the offensive line has been something that has been talking point for Dallas throughout this week.
The Falcons have ruled out wide receiver Drake London with a hip injury.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was getting looked at on the sideline by director of rehab Britt Brown after landing hard on his shoulder on his 10-yard catch for a first down. Apparently, it isn't a huge issue since he then returned to the field.
Dallas veteran defensive end Carl Lawson is keeping the Cowboys in the game with two sacks and a forced fumble on a strip-sack of Cousins so far today. The Cowboys have a chance to take a lead at the half with the football at their own 23 with 1:06 remaining and no timeouts.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott creates time with his legs on a scramble to throw a three-yard touchdown to running back Rico Dowdle, who juggled the football around like a hot potato before making the touchdown catch while laying on his back. Dallas cuts the Atlanta lead down to four, 14-10, with 4:01 left in the half.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scrambles for Dallas' longest run of the year, a 22-yard sprint down the left sideline. Dallas now inside the red zone.
The Cowboys have a miscommunication in coverage on fourth down and three, which leads to Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney getting wide open for a 36-yard, walk-in touchdown. Atlanta leads 14-3 with 8:28 left in the first half. Tough to see that happen after Dallas took a timeout to get everything smoothed out before a critical four down.
Dallas gets stuffed on the fourth and one end around to CeeDee Lamb for a loss of three. Atlanta regains possession at their 47 up 7-3 with 11:18 left in the half.
Cowboys edge rusher Carl Lawson strip-sacked Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, and Dallas safety Donovan Wilson recovered the loose football for a takeaway. Dallas gets the football back at their own 33 and trailing 7-3 with 14:15 left in the first half.
Falcons wide receiver Drake London has a hip injury and is questionable to return.
Kirk Cosuins moves the chains on fourth and four with 10 yard pass on an out route to Darnell Mooney, who beat Dallas rookie corner Caelen Carson.
Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is injured, and Dallas safety Juanyeh Thomas subs in for him. Falcons going for it on fourth down and four.
