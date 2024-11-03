Cowboys vs. Falcons live updates: NFL scores, stats, highlights; Dak Prescott suffers injury, ruled out

The Dallas Cowboys jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but that was short-lived.

The Falcons marched right up the field on the ensuing drive to go up 7-3, and then they capitalized on Cowboys defensive miscommunication on a critical fourth down play midway through the second quarter to go up 14-3. Atlanta took a 14-10 lead into the halftime break.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins lit up his former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer's Cowboys defense through the first 30 minutes with 148 yards passing and two passing touchdowns by completing 14 of his 16 throws.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took things into his own hands to get Dallas into the end zone for their first touchdown. He scrambled for 22 yards, the Cowboys longest run of the season, before tossing a three-yard touchdown to running back Rico Dowdle on a play that only happened because Prescott's legs bought him extra time to throw. Dowdle secured the football miraculously for the three-yard touchdown while laying on his back after bobbling the football like a hot potato. Prescott completed 13 of his 17 passes for 102 passing yards and a touchdown.

Will Prescott be able to continue the Superman act and lead the Cowboys to a come-from-behind victory? Or will Cousins' mastery of Zimmer's defense be too much too much to handle en route to the Falcons fifth victory in six weeks? Stay tuned to the live blog below to find out.

Cowboys vs. Falcons where to watch



Date: Sunday, Oct. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta,)

Channel: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Falcons -3, O/U 52.0 (via Caesars Sportsbook)