Daniel Jones and the New York Giants lost yet another game on prime time on Sunday night, the latest coming against the Cincinnati Bengals, continuing a horrific trend.
While Jones has had solid numbers the last few weeks, including a big win on the road in Seattle in Week 5, his prime-time production is another story. In fact, few quarterbacks have had more trouble when operating under the lights for nationally televised matchups. Here's a look at the numbers:
Worst prime-time records since 1970 among QBs with 10+ starts
|W-L
|Win Pct
Daniel Jones
1-14
.071
Andy Dalton
6-21
.222
Jeff George
5-17
.227
Ken Anderson
3-10
.231
Jones' only win in prime time was against the Commanders in December 2022, a 20-12 victory that ended on a questionable non-call -- potential pass interference on the Giants in the end zone on fourth down with the Commanders driving to tie the game.
That win snapped Jones' nine-game losing streak in prime time to begin his career. It's also been long forgotten, especially after the Giants opened the 2023 season with an embarrassing 40-point loss on "Sunday Night Football" against the Cowboys, then had a 2024 season-opening dud against the Minnesota Vikings.
Daniel Jones' career in prime time
|Season
|Opponent
|Result
2019
at Patriots
Lost by 21
2019
Cowboys
Lost by 19
2020
Lost by 10
2020
at Eagles
Lost by 1
2020
Lost by 2
2021
at Commanders
Lost by 1
2021
at Chiefs
Lost by 3
2021
at Buccaneers
Lost by 20
2022
Cowboys
Lost by 7
2022
at Commanders
Won by 8
2023
Cowboys
Lost by 40
|2023
|49ers
|Lost by 18
|2023
|Seahawks
|Lost by 21
|2024
|Cowboys
|Lost by 5
|2024
|Bengals
|Lost by 10
Daniel Jones' career stats
|Prime time
|Not prime time
W-L
1-14
22-22-1
Pass TD-Int
12-19
52-22