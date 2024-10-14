getty-daniel-jones-giants.jpg
Daniel Jones and the New York Giants lost yet another game on prime time on Sunday night, the latest coming against the Cincinnati Bengals, continuing a horrific trend.

While Jones has had solid numbers the last few weeks, including a big win on the road in Seattle in Week 5, his prime-time production is another story. In fact, few quarterbacks have had more trouble when operating under the lights for nationally televised matchups. Here's a look at the numbers:

Worst prime-time records since 1970 among QBs with 10+ starts


W-LWin Pct

Daniel Jones

1-14

.071

Andy Dalton

6-21

.222

Jeff George

5-17

.227

Ken Anderson

3-10

.231

Jones' only win in prime time was against the Commanders in December 2022, a 20-12 victory that ended on a questionable non-call -- potential pass interference on the Giants in the end zone on fourth down with the Commanders driving to tie the game. 

That win snapped Jones' nine-game losing streak in prime time to begin his career. It's also been long forgotten, especially after the Giants opened the 2023 season with an embarrassing 40-point loss on "Sunday Night Football" against the Cowboys, then had a 2024 season-opening dud against the Minnesota Vikings.

Daniel Jones' career in prime time

SeasonOpponentResult

2019

at Patriots

Lost by 21

2019

Cowboys

Lost by 19

2020

Steelers

Lost by 10

2020

at Eagles

Lost by 1

2020

Buccaneers

Lost by 2

2021

at Commanders

Lost by 1

2021

at Chiefs

Lost by 3

2021

at Buccaneers

Lost by 20

2022

Cowboys

Lost by 7

2022

at Commanders

Won by 8

2023

Cowboys

Lost by 40

202349ersLost by 18
2023Seahawks
Lost by 21
2024CowboysLost by 5
2024BengalsLost by 10

Daniel Jones' career stats


Prime timeNot prime time

W-L

1-14

22-22-1

Pass TD-Int

12-19

52-22