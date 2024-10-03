As Davante Adams seeks an exit from the Las Vegas Raiders, the star wide receiver is reportedly focused on reuniting with one of his former quarterbacks, namely the New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers or New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr. On Thursday, one of those signal-callers chimed in on a potential reunion.

"Oh man, me and Tae, our families, he's been one of my best friends, and he always will be one of my best friends," Carr said when asked about his relationship with Adams, who played with the quarterback at both Fresno State and, more briefly, with the Raiders. "Me and Tae are always close. We always will be close."

Carr added that he's spoken with Adams this week, but "not about what you would probably think," declining to elaborate on the wideout's "business" plans. Asked if he'd be open to reuniting with the six-time Pro Bowler in New Orleans, the quarterback couldn't contain his smile.

"I mean, I think every -- I think all 32 quarterbacks would love to play with Davante," Carr said. "We would welcome that. I don't know if [I'll] get in trouble for saying that, I think it's just, everyone kinda knows that. ... I think everyone would love to play with Tae, and I would obviously welcome playing with him again if that ever worked out in our careers. ... Would I like to? Everyone would like to. ... When it comes to getting him the ball and him scoring a lot of touchdowns, I think it went pretty [well when we played together]."

Adams admitted after his trade from the Green Bay Packers to the Raiders in 2022 that Carr had played a role in his preference for Las Vegas, touting a strong friendship with his former college teammate. The two would only play a single season together in silver and black, however, as Carr was benched late in a 6-11 season, then released during the ensuing offseason. Two years later, Adams appears to be zeroing in on a possible reunion with his other NFL quarterback in Rodgers, who spent eight Packers seasons with the vet.