The Miami Dolphins are in a state of turmoil, falling to 8-9 to finish the 2024 NFL season, then hearing star wide receiver Tyreek Hill openly hint at displeasure with the organization. That isn't stopping team owner Stephen Ross from endorsing coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier, both of whom will return to lead the franchise in 2025, according to a team statement.

"[Our] football operation will continue to be led by Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel with my full support," Ross wrote in the statement. "Their positive working relationship is an asset to the Dolphins, and I believe in the value of stability. However, continuity in leadership is not to be confused with an acceptance that status quo is good enough. We will take a hard look at where we have fallen short and make the necessary changes to deliver our ultimate goal of building and sustaining a winning team that competes for championships."

Grier has been the Dolphins' general manager since 2016, and Miami has made the playoffs in just three of his nine seasons atop the front office. McDaniel, meanwhile, just finished his third season as the club's head coach, missing the playoffs for the first time since his arrival. He went 9-8 in his first year on the job, then oversaw an improvement to 11-6 in 2023, but has yet to lead a postseason victory in Miami.

Grier's time with the Dolphins predates his stint as general manager, as he previously spent eight years as part of the team's scouting staff, originally joining the team in 2000.