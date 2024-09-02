The Miami Dolphins will be getting their two star wide receivers back on the field this week. After being sidelined due to injuries, head coach Mike McDaniel gave a positive update on Jaylen Waddle (undisclosed) and Tyreek Hill (hand), saying they will both practice on Monday and had no setbacks, according to the NFL Network.

The Dolphins kick off their season at home on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and having quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's two biggest weapons on the field is a major development for the offense.

While both injuries weren't consdiered serious, remaining sidelined in practice is not a great thing so close to the season opener.

Hill, who led the league in receiving yards last season, is dealing with a thumb injury and has been a non-participant in practice, after being seen with a removable brace on his right hand. The Dolphins were taking a cautious approach with the 30-year-old, saying they were "trying to make sure we keep him out of harm's way."

Waddle has missed multiple weeks of practice with an undisclosed injury, but despite being sidelined for a significant amount of time, McDaniel maintained that the injury was minor.

The Dolphins have been hit especially hard early on by injuries to their wide receiver room. New acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. will open the season on the PUP list and hasn't practiced since joining the team. Veteran wide receiver River Cracraft will also miss time with an upper body injury.

Center Aaron Brewer and defensive tackle Benito Jones will also return to practice on Monday.