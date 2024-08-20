The Miami Dolphins are already dealing with multiple injuries, and now their star wide receiver has apparently joined that list. Wideout Tyreek Hill was held out of team drills during Wednesday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a thumb injury.

Hill -- initially seen with a removable brace on his right hand during Tuesday's practice -- did participate in some portions of Wednesday's practice, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, who added that the team is trying to make sure that Hill does not turn a minor injury into a serious one.

Hill could have practiced fully on Wednesday in Tampa but is being held out of team drills for precautionary reasons to not "put him at risk for further injury," McDaniel said ahead of the joint practice with the Bucs, via the Miami Herald.

"So he's been very active but we're trying to make sure we keep him out of harm's way," McDaniel said, via ESPN.

Despite not practicing with the team Wednesday, Hill was spotted in full pads catching the ball without wearing his cast.

Hill led the league in receiving yards last year (1,799), and he was tied with Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans for the most receiving touchdowns (13).

There is reason for concern at the position in Miami. Odell Beckham Jr. is on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury and has not practiced during training camp. Jaylen Waddle continues to be sidelined and has missed two weeks of practice with an undisclosed injury and River Cracraft, who is dealing with an upper body injury, is expected to miss some time.

The Dolphins are obviously a better team with Hill out there, but his value increases even more when the other wide receivers are dealing with their own injuires.

In early August, Hill restructured his deal into a three-year contract worth $90 million, $65 million of which was guaranteed money.

Hill, 30, joined the Dolphins in 2022 after spending the first six years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl with them after the 2019 season.