Tyreek Hill is the latest star wide receiver to get a pay bump, and it's a significant one. The Miami Dolphins have reached an agreement with the Pro Bowl wideout on a restructured contract, as confirmed by CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. The new deal is worth $90 million over the next three seasons with $65 million in guaranteed money.

While no years were added to Hill's contract, the restructured agreement brings him to $106.5 million in fully guaranteed money over the four-year total of his deal -- the most ever for a receiver.

Hill is entering his third season with Miami after the franchise traded for him in a 2022 blockbuster deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Upon executing the trade, the Dolphins inked Hill to a four-year, $120 million extension that included $72.2 million guaranteed. At the time, that made him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, but the market has jumped in recent years.

That is what led to Hill requesting the Dolphins take a second look at his contract. The team and head coach Mike McDaniel were happy to oblige given his immense production in Miami. Hill's $30 million per season average ranks him fourth in the NFL behind Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Even after separating from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs high-powered offense, the 30-year-old has remained one of the very best players in the league. Last season, he led the NFL in receiving with a career-high 1,799 yards in 16 games. Hill also had an NFL-high 13 touchdowns receiving. That saw him land first-team All-Pro honors for the fifth time in his career.

Just one day before receiving his amended contract, Hill was voted by his peers as the No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list.

This is also the latest deal Miami's front office has executed this offseason. Prior to Hill's restructure, the Dolphins signed fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle to a three-year, $84.75 million extension. Tua Tagovailoa also inked a four-year, $212.4 million extension, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.