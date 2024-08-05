Since 2011, the NFL has been releasing its "NFL Top 100" list, where players around the league vote on the top talents. A quarterback has graced the top of the list four straight seasons, but that changed entering 2024. This year, NFL players voted Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill as the best player in the world.

After being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to Miami in 2022, Hill caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. Somehow, he was able to up the ante in 2023 by again catching 119 passes for a league-leading 1,799 receiving yards, and also tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns with 13. With these performances, Hill became the first player in NFL history to record multiple seasons of 1,700 receiving yards.

Most believed Hill was downgrading at quarterback when he decided to leave Patrick Mahomes, but he's actually put up his best career numbers with Tua Tagovailoa, and helped the former No. 5 overall pick score a four-year, $212.4 million extension with $167 million in guarantees this offseason.

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco also had Hill as the No. 1 wideout in the NFL in his annual top 100 players list, but ranked him as the No. 4 player overall. Who was Prisco's No. 1 player? The player most would argue is the top dog in today's NFL: Mahomes.

NFL players ranked Mahomes No. 4 on their list, behind San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The 28-year-old Mahomes has now won three Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs, two NFL MVPs and has made the Pro Bowl in every season where he's been the full-time starter. In 2024, Mahomes will attempt to become the first NFL quarterback to pull off the "three-peat," by winning three Super Bowls in a row. He didn't need any added motivation entering this season, but his fellow NFL friends placing three players ahead of him on their power rankings will certainly add fuel to the fire.