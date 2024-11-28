Dolphins vs. Packers score: Green Bay starts fast, holds off Miami comeback bid at frigid Lambeau

The Dolphins continue to struggle in the cold

Thursday night's game was a microcosm of the Miami Dolphins' recent history in cold weather games. After a chilly start, the Dolphins tried to mount a second-half rally against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night. But the Packers made enough plays down the stretch to hold off the visiting Dolphins while recording a 30-17 win. 

Miami, who has now lost 12 straight games that were played in temperatures of 40 degrees or colder, trailed 27-3 midway through the third quarter before nearly making it a one-possession game early in the fourth quarter. But a sack by Packers linebacker Quay Walker on fourth-and-goal thwarted the Dolphins' hopes of a comeback. The Dolphins showed resolve by scoring a touchdown their ensuing drive, but it was ultimately too little too late. 

Both teams received stellar play from their quarterbacks. Jordan Love went 21 of 28 for 274 yards that included a pair of first-half touchdown passes to Jayden Reed as the Packers took a 24-3 halftime lead. Tua Tagovailoa went 36 of 45 for 357 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort. 

We'll have a full breakdown of the game shortly, but in the meantime, check out our live blog below to relive the action in real time. 


Packers prevail, 30-17

The Packers held off the Dolphins' late rally and are now 9-3 on the season. The Dolphins are 5-7 but are still alive in the AFC playoff race. In a losing effort, the Dolphins received a monster game from Tua, who threw for 365 yards and two touchdowns. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 5:14 AM
Nov. 29, 2024, 12:14 am EST
 
Hill finds the end zone

The Dolphins rally with a late TD pass from Tua to Tyreek Hill. But it was probably too little too late, as the Dolphins still trail by two possessions with just under three minutes left. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 4:24 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 11:24 pm EST
 
Packers extend lead to 30-7 

Green Bay parlays Jones' 49-yard catch-and-carry into McManus' third FG of the night. Jacobs actually has more receiving yards (74) than rushing (44) after that play. 

Miami needs a miracle now as they're again down by three possessions with 5:02 left. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 4:13 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 11:13 pm EST
 
Jacobs breaks loose for 49

Green Bay is closing this one out and, once again, Josh Jacobs is playing a role in it. He just turned a short pass into a 49-yard gain as the Packers are in the red zone once again. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 4:09 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 11:09 pm EST
 
Packers turn Dolphins over on downs 

Quay Walker's sack of Tua on fourth down ended Miami's 12-play, 75-yard drive. Miami's lack of a running game was on full display there. That may have been the game unless Miami's defense can get a turnover here. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 4:03 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 11:03 pm EST
 
Tua dealing 

Regardless of the outcome tonight, Tagovailoa continues to prove that he is among the game's best quarterbacks when healthy. He's extremely accurate, can make every throw and is tough as nails. Just took a late shot that should have been flagged for roughing. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 3:57 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 10:57 pm EST
 
Packers lead 27-11 after 3, but Dolphins driving 

The Dolphins' will have a second-and-7 on their own 34 as the fourth quarter begins. Tyreek Hill caught his third pass of the night to kickoff the drive. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 3:50 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 10:50 pm EST
 
Dolphins defense steps up 

Miami's defense stuffs Jacobs on third and short, forcing the Packers into their third punt. The Dolphins will have the ball, down two scores, to start the fourth quarter. Time isn't on their side, but Miami can make this a game if they're able to get a TD on this drive. I'm expecting Achane to continue to be a factor on this drive, along with Waddle. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 3:46 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 10:46 pm EST
 
Dolphins get first TD 

A 16-yard strike from Tua to Jonnu Smith on a fourth-down play sets up Tua's 14-yard TD pass to De'Von Achane. Dolphins get 2-point conversion a great catch by Waddle, so it's 17-11 with 2:43 left in the third. 

The score has been lopsided, but Tua is having a strong game. He's 21 of 27 for 192 yards with a TD and no picks. The issues have been penalties, lack of a running game and GB not allowing anything deep. That being said, the Dolphins really haven't tried anything deep. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 3:38 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 10:38 pm EST
 
Packers increase lead to 27-3 

Packers finally stall in the red zone after going 3 of 3 in the first half. They still get a FG and are now up by 24 points midway through the third quarter. Love is now 15 of 19 for 177 yards and has not been sacked. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 3:26 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 10:26 pm EST
 
Love dealing 

Love hits Christian Watson for a 46-yard gain on Green Bay's first drive of the second half. Early candidate for play of the game. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 3:24 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 10:24 pm EST
 
Snow falling, Dolphins punting 

Miami's first half issues carried over to its first drive of the second half. Dolphins didn't attempt a run on that drive, and a false start penalty turned a third-and-3 into a third-and-8 (which was an incompletion). 

A light snow is falling in Green Bay, a picturesque scene for anyone sans Dolphins fans. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 3:18 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 10:18 pm EST
 
First half stats

Score: 24-3 Packers
First half: Packers 12-8
Third down: Packers 4-6
Dolphins: 1-6
Fourth down: Dolphins 1-2 (GB 0-0) 
Total yards: Packers 213-121
Red zone: Packers 3-3, Dolphins 0-1
TOP: Dolphins 16:02 

Tua: 14/19, 118 yards, 2 sacks
Love: 11/15, 111 yards, 2 TD
Dolphins: 14 yards on 7 carries
Packers: 106 yards on 16 carries
Jacobs: 33 yards and a TD on 11 carries
Kraft: 4 catches, 52 yards
Hill: 1 catch on 3 targets, 2 yards 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 3:03 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 10:03 pm EST
 
Packers extend lead to 21-3

Love and Reed connect for a second TD tonight with 1:36 left until halftime. Love's 21-yard completion to Watson and an 18-yard run by former Dolphin Chris Brooks set up the score. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 2:45 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 9:45 pm EST
 
Dolphins punt following back-to-back sacks

GB's young pass rushers impose their will at the end of that drive with consecutive sacks, the later by Kingsley Enagbare. 

A part of GB's effectiveness in the pass rush is the fact that Miami's offense has gone one dimensional. Just five yards on six carries so far. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 2:33 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 9:33 pm EST
 
100%

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 2:29 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 9:29 pm EST
 
Packers punt for first time

Green Bay crossed midfield, but two short runs and a nice PBU on third down by Dolphins CB Siran Neal forced a punt. Dolphins have a chance to further cut into their deficit before halftime. 

Miami has yet to test GB's defense deep, everything so far has been short intermediate passes. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 2:26 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 9:26 pm EST
 
Dolphins still settle for FG

Despite the fourth-down conversion, Miami is still forced to settle for a field goal. A big reason why was Aaron Mosby's tackle of De'Von Achane for a six-yard loss on first down. 

Tua completed his first nine attempts before throwing incomplete on third-and-goal. Tyreek Hill 1 catch on 1 target so far for 2 yards. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 2:15 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 9:15 pm EST
 
Tua hits Waddle on fourth down 

Miami was going to kick a FG, but a penalty brought Tua and Co. back on the field for a fourth-and-4 attempt. Tua had all day before hitting Jaylen Waddle over the middle for a 16-yard gain. 

Tua is 8-8 tonight. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 2:12 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 9:12 pm EST
 
First quarter stats 

Score: Packers 14-0 
First downs: Packers 6-2
Third down: Packers 3-4, Dolphins 0-1
Total yards: Packers 86-30
TOP: Packers 9:58
Red zone: Packers 2-2, Dolphins 0-0 

Tua: 4-4, 31 yards
Love: 4-7, 36 yards, TD 
Dolphins -1 yards on 3 carries
Packers 50 yards on 11 carries (Jacobs 30 yards on 9 carries, Wilson 20 yards on 2 carries) 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 2:05 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 9:05 pm EST
 
Jacobs extends Packers lead 

Josh Jacobs scores his 8th TD of the season as GB takes a 14-0 lead with under a minute left in the first quarter. The Packers are now 2-2 tonight in the red zone. An 11-yard run by Jacobs, a 15-yard run by Emanuel Wilson and Kraft's 17-yard catch set up the score. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 1:59 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 8:59 pm EST
 
Dart by Love 

Love throws a dart to Tucker Kraft after looking off the defense. A gain of 17 on third-and-3 as Green Bay now in Dolphins territory with five minutes left in the opening quarter. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 1:53 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 8:53 pm EST
 
Injured Dolphin 

CB Kader Kohou was hit hard in the head by Christian Watson as he was going for an interception. He's getting tended to by member of Miami's training staff. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 1:49 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 8:49 pm EST
 
Penalties stymie Dolphins' second drive 

Two false start penalties and a personal foul on Jonnu Smith led to a 3rd-and-29 for the Dolphins, who simply ran the ball on that play before kicking it away. 

Dolphins have four penalties tonight, all on offense, three of them false starts. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 1:44 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 8:44 pm EST
 
GB turns turnover into points 

Love hits Jayden Reed for a short TD pass two plays after the turnover. Green Bay up 7-0 exactly three minutes into the game. Packers 1-1 in the red zone. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 1:33 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 8:33 pm EST
 
Packers record first turnover 

Malik Washington fumbles the game's first punt. It's scooped up by Robert Rochell. Green Bay back in business on the Dolphins' 9-yard-line. 

A play before that, Miami nearly got a turnover when Zach Sieler hit Love as he was releasing the ball, but it was ruled an incomplete pass. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 1:31 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 8:31 pm EST
 
Packers receive opening kickoff 

Dolphins win toss, defer and the Packers will start the game with the ball. Keisean Nixon returns opening kickoff to Green Bay's 46-yard-line. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 1:24 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 8:24 pm EST
 
Green Bay's kryptonite 

The Packers are 20th in the NFL on both offense and defense in red zone efficiency. If the Packers lose tonight's game, it'll likely at least in part be due to their inability to play better in this part of the field. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 1:21 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 8:21 pm EST
 
Tyreek Hill in a Green Bay state of mind 

Tyreek Hill played in Kansas City, so he's obviously used to playing in cold weather. The perennial All-Pro is looking for a breakout game tonight as he has not gone over the 100-yard mark in receiving yards since Week 1. Injuries have hampered him all year. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 1:13 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 8:13 pm EST
 
Throwbacks on Thanksgiving

Miami is rocking their throwback jerseys for tonight's game. These are the uniforms the Dolphins wore when they won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1972-73. The '72 team went 17-0 and remains pro football's only perfect team. 

Speaking of history, tonight is a matchup of two dynastic franchises. Miami played in three straight Super Bowls in the early 70s, becoming the first team to do so. The '60s Packers won five titles that included the first two Super Bowls. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 29, 2024, 12:55 AM
Nov. 28, 2024, 7:55 pm EST
