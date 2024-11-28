Dolphins vs. Packers score: Green Bay starts fast, holds off Miami comeback bid at frigid Lambeau

Thursday night's game was a microcosm of the Miami Dolphins' recent history in cold weather games. After a chilly start, the Dolphins tried to mount a second-half rally against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night. But the Packers made enough plays down the stretch to hold off the visiting Dolphins while recording a 30-17 win.

Miami, who has now lost 12 straight games that were played in temperatures of 40 degrees or colder, trailed 27-3 midway through the third quarter before nearly making it a one-possession game early in the fourth quarter. But a sack by Packers linebacker Quay Walker on fourth-and-goal thwarted the Dolphins' hopes of a comeback. The Dolphins showed resolve by scoring a touchdown their ensuing drive, but it was ultimately too little too late.

Both teams received stellar play from their quarterbacks. Jordan Love went 21 of 28 for 274 yards that included a pair of first-half touchdown passes to Jayden Reed as the Packers took a 24-3 halftime lead. Tua Tagovailoa went 36 of 45 for 357 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort.

We'll have a full breakdown of the game shortly, but in the meantime, check out our live blog below to relive the action in real time.



