Dolphins vs. Panthers Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Miami Dolphins will look to defend their home field on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins will be strutting in after a win while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Sunday, the Dolphins didn't have too much trouble with the Giants at home as they won 31-16.

The Dolphins got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was De'Von Achane out in front who rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on only 11 carries. Achane's longest rush was for an incredible 76 yards. Tua Tagovailoa was another key player, having thrown for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB seven times. Leading the way was Zach Sieler and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Carolina, who are still winless after their fifth contest. The contest between the Panthers and the Lions on Sunday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Panthers falling 42-24 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Despite the defeat, the Panthers had strong showings from Bryce Young, who threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, and Adam Thielen, who picked up 107 receiving yards and a touchdown. That's the first time this season that Young passed for three or more passing touchdowns.

Miami has been no stranger to the win column this season, as they've started out with wins in four of their first five matchups, giving them a 4-1 record. Carolina's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 0-5.

Looking forward, the Dolphins are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep the Dolphins in mind: they have a solid 4-1 record against the spread this season.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' matchup: The Dolphins have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 185.8 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Panthers, though, as they've been averaging only 96 per game. How will the Panthers fare against such a dominant running game? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.