Sydney Brown has been patiently waiting to return to the Philadelphia Eagles defense. That day is rapidly approaching.

Eagles' defensive coordinator Vic Fangio mentioned the practice window for Brown to return would be activated sometime between the Eagles bye week and when they return to practice next week. The Eagles are sticking to the plan, even if Fangio didn't officially confirm Brown would be back as soon as next week.

"I'm not positive of that, so don't hold me to that," Fangio said. "That has been the timeline over the last few months. And haven't been told anything to the different."

Brown has been on the PUP list since the first week of training camp, recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the regular season finale last January. The Eagles safety has been rehabbing his knee all offseason, working on speed and agility drills as recently as last week.

"We're excited to get him coming back," Fangio said. "We all have to have some patience, which I know isn't a big virtue amongst any of us at this time of the year. The guy hadn't played any football since his injury.

"Here we are, in October, and his OTAs and training camp are going to have to be squished together fast, which he is ready to do mentally and emotionally."

Where does Brown fit into the Eagles safety picture? Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson are the starters while Tristin McCollum is the No. 3. James Bradberry is on injured reserve and the Eagles are keeping Cooper DeJean at cornerback for now.

When Brown returns, he's expected to slide into the No. 3 safety spot. Brown will add much-needed depth at the position, preserving both Blankenship and Gardner-Johnson.

"I think he's a good football player that brings energy," Fangio said. "I think he's a good tackler. I'm excited to see him, you know, for the first time. Because I do think he's a good football player. Where he'll exactly fit in, we'll have to see."

The Eagles have had issues at slot cornerback, as Avonte Maddox has been inconsistent at best. While Cooper DeJean is the front runner to take over the slot role, Brown will also be a candidate for snaps there.

"It's possible. It's possible," Fangio said. "But I think a guy coming back from that long a layoff, it's best to get him in one spot before you start moving him around."

The Eagles are ready for Brown to return, but they will be cautious with him. The last thing this defense needs is another long-term injury.

"We have to be careful ourselves to not overdo it with him," Fangio said. "Overdo it from a physical standpoint and an expectation standpoint."