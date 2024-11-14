Eagles vs. Commanders: Live updates, inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch 'TNF'

It's a battle for first place in the NFC East

Week 11 gets underway with one doozy of a divisional matchup as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Thursday night. This head-to-head features two rivals effectively knotted atop the NFC East as they both come into this matchup with seven wins on the season, albeit Philly having one fewer loss. The winner of this prime-time matchup will head into their mini-bye momentarily in first place in the division. 

This is the first time the Commanders and Eagles have squared off this season, so this does set the stage for what could be a tightly contested finish down the stretch for the division crown. The Commanders had their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday in a one-point loss to the Steelers, while Philadelphia is looking to extend its winning streak to six games with a victory tonight. 

Who will come out on top? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Thursday's matchup from Lincoln Financial Field. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles

  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 14 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia
  • Live stream: Prime Video
  • Follow: CBS Sports App   
  • Odds: Eagles -3.5, OU 48.5 (via BetMGM)
The Eagles inactives. Everyone is healthy. 

Jeff Kerr
November 14, 2024, 11:47 PM
Nov. 14, 2024, 6:47 pm EST
 
The Commanders inactives are out

Jeff Kerr
November 14, 2024, 11:46 PM
Nov. 14, 2024, 6:46 pm EST
 
Good evening everyone from Lincoln Financial Field. We got a huge showdown between the Eagles and Commanders. First place in the NFC East is on the line. Inactives are coming shortly. 

Jeff Kerr
November 14, 2024, 11:40 PM
Nov. 14, 2024, 6:40 pm EST

