Eagles vs. Commanders live updates: NFC Championship score, highlights; Philadelphia in control

Like Hurts, Barkley also has three TD runs as the Eagles appear to have this one on ice. They lead 48-23 with 7:58 left.
The Eagles have scored 28 points today on three turnovers and a turnover on downs.
PHILADELPHIA -- Welcome to Championship Sunday, which has started with the Eagles taking a 27-15 halftime lead over the Commanders in the NFC Championship game.
Philadelphia raced out to a 14-3 lead on two Saquon Barkley touchdown runs that included a 60-yard jaunt on the Eagles' first offensive play. The Commanders rallied with two unanswered scores before the Eagles closed out the half with two touchdowns by Jalen Hurts, the later a four-yard completion to A.J. Brown that was set up by the Commanders' second turnover of the half. Jayden Daniels was able to lead the Commanders to a field goal just before halftime.
Of Philadelphia's 27 first-half points, 14 of those were set up by Washington's turnovers. The first was a fumble by Dyami Brown that set up Barkley's second touchdown. The second was Jeremy McNichols' fumbled kickoff return after a Hurts sneak had given the Eagles a 20-12 lead. Washington's turnovers overshadowed Daniels' solid half that included a touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin midway through the second quarter that had cut Washington's deficit to two points.
Which team will go onto represent the NFC in the Super Bowl? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the day.
Daniels is taken down by Nolan Smith on the Commanders' second fourth down attempt of the drive. Eagles take over on Washington's 40 with 10:19 left. Eagles in complete control now with a chance to milk some time off the clock.
Daniels hits Hurts on fourth down as Commanders nearing midfield. Will need a quick score, though, as they trail by 18 with 11 minutes left.
The official said that they would have awarded a TD had the Commanders continued to intentionally jump offsides prior to Hurts' TD. Unreal sequence.
Jalen Hurts is the first player in NFL playoff history to have multiple games with 1+ pass TD and 3+ rush TD. He has teh most rush TD by a QB in NFL playoff history (9).
After several Commanders penalties, Hurts runs for his third TD of the game, extending Philly's lead to 41-23 with 12:24 left. Eagles have now scored 21 points off of Commanders turnovers.
Washington had the momentum, but they cough it up for a third time as the third quarter comes to a close. This time, it's an Austin Ekeler fumble, one of the team's most dependable players. The Eagles immediately make them pay with a 19-yard strike from Hurts to Brown.
It's 34-23 Eagles as we start the fourth quarter.
An awesome TD run by Daniels -- that includes a nasty spin move -- makes it a 34-23 game after Daniels hits Olamide Zaccheaus for the two-point conversion. Washington isn't going away, but they're going to need more quick stops from its defense.
Jalen Hurts' second TD run of the night extends Eagles lead to 34-15 with 8:58 left in the second half. Barkley a non-factor but doesn't matter right now. Score was set up by Hurts' 26-yard completion to Dallas Goedert.
No margin for error now for the Commanders.
The Eagles' defense responds with a sack and a quick three and out of their own. Neither team is running the ball, which is leading to obvious passing situations.
That's exactly what Washington needed to start the second half, a quick three and out to start the second half after Dorance Armstrong sacks Hurts on second down. No carries from Barkley on that drive.
Not Cam Jurgens. landon Dickerson has a knee injury and his return is questionable. Good thing the Eagles decided to make Jurgens active as the backup center. Tyler Steen remains at LG.
Dickerson is too banged up to start the second half, so Jurgens is playing for the first time today.
Score: Eagles 27-15
First downs: Eagles 15-12
Third down: Commanders 4-9, Eagles 4-7
Fourth down: Commanders 3-3, Eagles 1-1
Total yards: Eagles 233-214
TOP: Commanders 15:27
Daniels: 15-24, 139 yards, TD, 1 sack; 31 yards on 4 carries
Hurts: 12-18, 141 yards, TD, 1 sack; 6 yards on 8 carries, TD
Barkley: 85 yards on 9 carries, 2 TD's
Eagles: 101 yards on 18 carries; Commanders: 58 yards on 13 carries
Brown 4 catches, 61 yards, TD
Ertz: 5 catches, 34 yards
McLaurin: 2 catches on 3 targets, 43 yards, TD
Commanders: 2 turnovers sets up 14 Eagles points
Zane Gonzalez hits a 42-yard FG just prior to the half and the Eagles lead 27-15 at the half. Two turnovers lead to 14 points for the Eagle sand there is the difference. Eagles capitalizing on red zone opportunities too, going 3 of 3 in red zone.
Eagles now have 14 points off of turnovers this half after Hurts hits Brown for a four-yard strike with 39 seconds left in the first half. Philly re-gains control of the game after the Commanders had started to build some momentum.
Kenneth Gainwell recovers a Commanders fumble deep in Washington territory on the ensuing kickoff. Second turnover of the day for the Commanders gives the Eagles another chance to add to their score before halftime.
Hurts sneaks for a score, but some shoving after the play between players. Looked like it was initiated by Lattimore, who just committed a penalty one play earlier that set up the score.
The penalty moved the point-after attempt to the 1-yard-line, so Eagles go for it but Hurts gets stopped short of the goal line.
Eagles now up 20-12 with 1:41 left until halftime. Eagles could have had a two possession lead with a PAT.
A.J. Brown and Frankie Luvu were about to throw down after that Jalen Hurts TD. Luvu shoved Brown in the back after Brown blocked Marshon Lattimore -- and kept blocking -- after Jalen Hurts scored the tush push TD. Lattimore got the unnecessary roughness penalty.
Eagles go for 2 and don't get the tush push. It's 20-12
A.J. Brown beats Marshon Lattimore downfield for a 31-yard gain just before the two-minute warning. Big momentum play for the Eagles, who can add to their lead just before halftime.
A.J. Brown had more yards on that 4th down catch (31) than he had all postseason (24) coming into this game. The Eagles have been waiting for that deep ball in the passing game for weeks.
Elliott mimic kicked the 54-yard FG he missed after the failed 2-point conversion. He knows FGs have been a problem. 50+ yard kick are hard to make at the Linc in January to begin with. Let's see how the Eagles offense responds.
Terry McLaurin has now scored a TD in each of Washington's playoff games after taking a short pass and running to pay dirt. Commanders miss the two-point try, though, so Eagles keep a two-point lead with 7:05 left until halftime.
LB Frankie Luvu's third down sack turns a 45-yard FG attempt into a 54-yard try. It sails wide, as the Commanders' defense has gotten its first start of the day. It remains a 14-6 game midway through the second quarter.
As Jeff alluded to, Barkley was off the field for the majority of the drive. We'll be monitoring his status. d
Elliott finally missed a FG in the playoffs. He is now 22-of-23 on FG in the playoffs in his career.
That was his first miss. It was from 54 yards.
1-of-8 on 50+ yard kicks this season. It's been a rough go for Elliott.
Barkley has tackled for a 3-yard loss on his first run and was seen on the sidelines loosening up his calf. Barkley is back in now, but missed several plays while he was getting the Theragun treatment.
Washington parlays the fake punt completion into a field goal. That's good, but obviously not as good as a TD would have been. The Commanders are 3 of 3 on fourth down but 3 of 8 on third down. Running game non-existent with 26 yards on 10 carries.
Barkley has the most 60-yd rush TD (3) in a playoff career in NFL history (all in last 2 games).
Commanders down 11 despite controlling the ball for 12:40 in the first quarter and going 3 of 3 on fourth down. Big differences were Baun's FF and Barkley's two touchdowns.