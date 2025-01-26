Eagles vs. Commanders live updates: NFC Championship score, highlights; Philadelphia in control

PHILADELPHIA -- Welcome to Championship Sunday, which has started with the Eagles taking a 27-15 halftime lead over the Commanders in the NFC Championship game.

Philadelphia raced out to a 14-3 lead on two Saquon Barkley touchdown runs that included a 60-yard jaunt on the Eagles' first offensive play. The Commanders rallied with two unanswered scores before the Eagles closed out the half with two touchdowns by Jalen Hurts, the later a four-yard completion to A.J. Brown that was set up by the Commanders' second turnover of the half. Jayden Daniels was able to lead the Commanders to a field goal just before halftime.

Of Philadelphia's 27 first-half points, 14 of those were set up by Washington's turnovers. The first was a fumble by Dyami Brown that set up Barkley's second touchdown. The second was Jeremy McNichols' fumbled kickoff return after a Hurts sneak had given the Eagles a 20-12 lead. Washington's turnovers overshadowed Daniels' solid half that included a touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin midway through the second quarter that had cut Washington's deficit to two points.

Which team will go onto represent the NFC in the Super Bowl? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the day.