Eagles vs. Falcons score: Atlanta earns shocking win after Kirk Cousins throws TD in final minute

Keep your prime-time Kirk Cousins jokes in Minnesota, as the veteran quarterback won his first game with the Atlanta Falcons, 22-21, over the Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football" in an absolute thriller.

After Bijan Robinson was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 with 5:42 remaining in the fourth quarter with the Falcons down three points, the Eagles made the critical mistake of throwing the ball on a third-and-3 while trying to milk clock. Saquon Barkley dropped the easy catch, and the Eagles had to settle for a field goal to extend the lead to six.

Cousins and Co. took over at their own 30-yard line with 1:39 remaining in the fourth quarter and zero timeouts to utilize. Thanks to two huge catches from Darnell Mooney that went for a total of 47 yards, the Falcons found themselves in the red zone rather quickly. On a third-and-5 at the Eagles 7-yard line, Cousins hit Drake London for the game-winning score.

The Eagles had 34 seconds to work the ball into field goal territory, but Jalen Hurts threw an interception to Jessie Bates III while trying to push the ball down the field. It was an absolutely incredible collapse by the Eagles.

Check back soon, as this article will be turned into a takeaways piece which dives more deeply into what went down in Philly this evening.