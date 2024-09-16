Jalen Hurts picked off by Jessie Bates. Game over. Eagles shockingly lose this one.
Eagles vs. Falcons score: Atlanta earns shocking win after Kirk Cousins throws TD in final minute
Keep your prime-time jokes in Minnesota!
Keep your prime-time Kirk Cousins jokes in Minnesota, as the veteran quarterback won his first game with the Atlanta Falcons, 22-21, over the Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football" in an absolute thriller.
After Bijan Robinson was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 with 5:42 remaining in the fourth quarter with the Falcons down three points, the Eagles made the critical mistake of throwing the ball on a third-and-3 while trying to milk clock. Saquon Barkley dropped the easy catch, and the Eagles had to settle for a field goal to extend the lead to six.
Cousins and Co. took over at their own 30-yard line with 1:39 remaining in the fourth quarter and zero timeouts to utilize. Thanks to two huge catches from Darnell Mooney that went for a total of 47 yards, the Falcons found themselves in the red zone rather quickly. On a third-and-5 at the Eagles 7-yard line, Cousins hit Drake London for the game-winning score.
The Eagles had 34 seconds to work the ball into field goal territory, but Jalen Hurts threw an interception to Jessie Bates III while trying to push the ball down the field. It was an absolutely incredible collapse by the Eagles.
The Falcons scored with 21 seconds left. Drake London TD. Too easy.
Koo makes a 49-yard extra point to take the lead. 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty had that kick long.
Saquon Barkley drops a 3rd-and-3 pass that would have sealed it. He was open.
Jake Elliott hits a FG to make it 21-15 with Eagles with 1:39 left.
Kirk Cousins and the Falcons have one more shot.
3rd-and-3 and 1:46 left. Eagles had a 6th lineman to get the first down. If they get it, game over. Falcons have no timeouts left.
Saquon Barkley first down catch on 3rd-and-3. 100+ scrimmage yards for the second straight game
What a play, but CJGJ did appear to take his helmet off
The Eagles stop Bijan Robinson on 4th-and-1.
A flag was thrown after C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrated and his helmet came off.
There's no penalty for that. Turnover on downs.
Jalen Hurts was 7-of-7 for 34 yards on that TD drive and had 6 carries for 33 yards and a TD. Clutch drive by the Eagles QB.
Jalen Hurts has 234 combined yards (150 passing, 84 rushing) and 2 TD -- 105.0 rating.
Saquon Barkley wanted a review on the 2-point conversion -- and he was right.
Barkley converts the 2-point conversion attempt. Eagles lead 18-15.
17-play, 70-yard drive. Took 9:34 off clock.
Jalen Hurts gets the "Tush Push" TD after Saquon Barkley's TD was nullified at the half-yard line.
Eagles retake the lead. Up 16-15, they will go for 2.
Saquon Barkley scored, but was ruled down at the 1-yard line. Still 15-10 Falcons. Eagles have 1st-and-goal at the half yard line
Brutal penalty by Johnny Wilson on that Saquon Barkley run. Eagles have 1st-and-16 at the 18 now.
Jalen Hurts gets 12 on the next run. Up to 83 rushing yards tonight.
Britain Covey had 4 career catches going into this game. He has 5 tonight.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson in coverage on that Darnell Mooney TD -- and didn't wrap up the tackle.
Falcons go for it on 4th-and-4 and convert. 8-yard pass to Kyle Pitts with no pressure by the Eagles pass rush. Been nonexistent all night.
Next play, Kirk Cousins pass to Darnell Mooney for the 42-yard TD. Falcons retake the lead.
Jessie Bates with a TD saving PBU there.
Jalen Hurts had DeVonta Smith for 6. That's why Bates gets paid the big bucks.
11 play, 59 yards drive ends in a 29-yard FG by Jake Elliott. Eagles take a 10-9 lead.
Great pass block by Saquon Barkley that allowed Jalen Hurts to roll to his right and find DeVonta Smith for that 19-yard gain. Saquon does it all.
Eagles in the red zone.
The Eagles have held opponents to 1-for-6 in the red zone so far this season.
How the Eagles edge rushers are faring.
The Eagles pass rush got to Kirk Cousins on 3rd-and-4 from the 8.
Milton Williams with the 8-yard sack. Little pressure from the edge.
ATL takes the lead on a Younghoe Koo 34-yard FG.
Falcons up 9-7. Eagles holding them to 0-for-2 in red zone.
Bijan Robinson has touched the ball the first 4 plays on this drive.
He has 44 yards.
Halftime: ATL 6 PHI 7
First downs: ATL 12 PHI 9
Total yards: ATL 184 PHI 164
Third downs: ATL 1-5 PHI 1-5
Penalties: ATL 2-25 PHI 5-23
TOP: ATL 13:53 PHI 16:07
Kirk Cousins: 7/13 75 yards
Jalen Hurts: 9/13 70 yards 1 TD
Bijan Robinson: 10 carries 72 yards
Tyler Allgeier: 5 carries 33 yards
Jalen Hurts: 6 carries 51 yards
Saquon Barkley: 8 carries 37 yards
Ray-Ray McCloud III: 2 catches 30 yards
Drake London: 2 catches 25 yards
DeVonta Smith: 3 catches 30 yards 1 TD
Grant Calcaterra: 2 catches 19 yards
The Falcons have 184 yards to the Eagles 164, but...
The Eagles defense has held the Falcons to 1-of-5 on 3rd down and 0-for-1 in red zone. The Falcons are also averaging 6.1 YPC.
Big stop by the Eagles on that 1st-and-goal at the 3. Kirk Cousins threw two incompletions after Bijan Robinson was stopped for a 1-yard loss -- which stalled the drive.
It will be 7-6 eagles at the half. Falcons 0-for-1 in red zone. Eagles 1-for-2.
Ray-Ray McCloud basically hit C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the helmet with a love tap.
That's a 15-yard penalty anytime. Great job by CJGJ to bait him into that.
Jalen Hurts is 9-of-13 for 70 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 107.9 rating 5 carries, 52 yards
Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith -- TD.
Hurts was 4-of-5 for 36 yards and a TD on the drive. Also had 3 carries for 47 yards.
Eagles lead 7-3.
At this rate the Eagles best offensive play is Jalen Hurts running.
Hurts has 47 yards rushing on this drive.
Jalen Hurts gets a delay of game penalty after a spike following a 23-yard run on 4th-and-3.
Hurts spiked the football in celebration. Fans are not happy with the call.
