The Philadelphia Eagles will try to improve their chances of earning a No. 1 seed in the NFL playoff bracket when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. Philadelphia extended its winning streak to six games with a 26-18 win over Washington last week, taking a 1.5-game lead atop the NFC East. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns, scoring multiple times for the fourth time this season. Barkley is +330 to score at least two touchdowns on SNF, according to the latest Eagles vs. Rams props.

Rams running back Kyren Williams is +290 to score twice in this game, but he has not scored a rushing touchdown in his last four games.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Top NFL player prop bets for Eagles vs. Rams

After analyzing Rams vs. Eagles props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford goes Over 243.5 passing yards (-118 on Caesars). Stafford has finished with at least 275 passing yards in four straight games, going over 290 yards three times during that stretch. He only needed 27 pass attempts to rack up 295 yards and four touchdowns against the Patriots last week.

Stafford struggled while some of his top targets were sidelined early in the season, but he has a full supporting cast heading into Week 12. Philadelphia has scored more than 25 points in five straight games, so the Rams will likely need to pass the ball throughout the second half on Sunday night. The AI PickBot has Stafford finishing with 290 passing yards in this matchup, pointing to value on the Over at a low number. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

