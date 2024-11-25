Eagles vs. Rams: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Sunday Night Football in Week 12

The surging Eagles visit the Rams on 'Sunday Night Football'

We're live with the final game of a busy Sunday in the NFL as the Philadelphia Eagles head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams. Earlier in the afternoon, the Washington Commanders dropped an absolutely wild game against the Dallas Cowboys, so Philly now has a chance to build a 2.5-game cushion ahead of second-place Washington in the NFC East.

The Rams, meanwhile, need a win to stick in the playoff picture, whether as part of the absurdly close NFC West race or in the chase for one of the three wild-card spots. L.A. got back to .500 last week with a win over the Patriots, and is now 4-1 since the bye.

Which of these two NFC contenders will prevail on "Sunday Night Football"? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Rams vs. Eagles

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Betting odds: Eagles -3, O/U 49 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

(8)
Rookie gets the sack

With the Eagles facing third-and-6 near midfield, rookie defensive tackle Braden Fiske broke through the middle of the line and took Jalen Hurts to the ground to end the drive. That's Fiske's sixth sack of the season. He and Defensive ROY frontrunner Jared Verse (also on the Rams) played together in college as well.

Jared Dubin
November 25, 2024, 2:02 AM
Nov. 24, 2024, 9:02 pm EST
 
Rams take the lead

The Rams have moved the ball with ease on both of their drives. If it weren't for the Williams fumble, they likely would have opened the scoring. Instead, Williams takes it into the end zone from a yard out to give L.A. its first lead late in the first quarter. 9 plays, 70 yards in 4:11.

Jared Dubin
November 25, 2024, 1:51 AM
Nov. 24, 2024, 8:51 pm EST
 
Eagles march, but stall in the red zone

Philly rather easily moved its way down the field, but the goal-to-go sequence did not go the way they usually do for this team. A pair of runs were quickly stuffed and then a shovel pass to Dallas Goedert went nowhere, so the Eagles settled for a 3-0 lead after the Kyren Williams fumble.

Jared Dubin
November 25, 2024, 1:40 AM
Nov. 24, 2024, 8:40 pm EST
 
Rams almost get away with one

Kyren Williams VERY obviously fumbled on the previous snap. The Eagles got the challenge flag onto the field before the next play. But the ref apparently didn't see it. Somehow, the Eagles were still allowed to get the challenge off anyway. Seems like the booth may have called down and told the refs about it.

Jared Dubin
November 25, 2024, 1:29 AM
Nov. 24, 2024, 8:29 pm EST
 
Stafford scramble!

Matthew Stafford came into this game with ZERO scrambles on the season. He just had one on the third snap of the game. Wow.

Jared Dubin
November 25, 2024, 1:26 AM
Nov. 24, 2024, 8:26 pm EST
 
WR/CB matchups

Expect to see a lot of Puka Nacua vs. outside cornerbacks Darius Slay and Quinyon Mitchell, with Cooper Kupp working more often against Cooper DeJean. Kupp spends most of his time in the slot and Nacua plays more outside.

Jared Dubin
November 25, 2024, 1:25 AM
Nov. 24, 2024, 8:25 pm EST
 
Eagles inactives

As expected, no DeVonta Smith for Philadelphia.

Jared Dubin
November 24, 2024, 11:56 PM
Nov. 24, 2024, 6:56 pm EST
 
Rams inactives

L.A. will once again be without RT Rob Havenstein.

Jared Dubin
November 24, 2024, 11:56 PM
Nov. 24, 2024, 6:56 pm EST

