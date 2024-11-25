Eagles vs. Rams: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Sunday Night Football in Week 12

We're live with the final game of a busy Sunday in the NFL as the Philadelphia Eagles head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams. Earlier in the afternoon, the Washington Commanders dropped an absolutely wild game against the Dallas Cowboys, so Philly now has a chance to build a 2.5-game cushion ahead of second-place Washington in the NFC East.

The Rams, meanwhile, need a win to stick in the playoff picture, whether as part of the absurdly close NFC West race or in the chase for one of the three wild-card spots. L.A. got back to .500 last week with a win over the Patriots, and is now 4-1 since the bye.

Which of these two NFC contenders will prevail on "Sunday Night Football"? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Rams vs. Eagles

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Betting odds: Eagles -3, O/U 49 (via Caesars Sportsbook)