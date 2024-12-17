The Atlanta Falcons got back into the win column for the first time since Week 9, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night, 15-9. As the final score indicates, this was not some "get-right" spot for Kirk Cousins and the Falcons offense, which led to further questions about the $180 million man's performance.

"He's got to play better. We have to find a way to get him to play better. We have to play better at the quarterback position," Falcons coach Raheem Morris told reporters after the game, per The Athletic.

Cousins completed 11 of 17 passes for 112 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the Week 15 victory. The Falcons recorded just 261 yards of total offense, scored one touchdown and went 4 of 13 on third downs.

The 36-year-old has thrown just one touchdown compared to nine interceptions over the last five games, and leads the NFL with 16 interceptions. That's the most interceptions thrown by a Falcon since Matt Ryan in 2015. Cousins had just one 20-yard completion on Monday night, and it was his 30-yard touchdown pass to Drake London.

Morris has been consistent in his support for Cousins, but that doesn't change the fact that Atlanta's brass shocked the NFL world by selecting former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Naturally, some Falcons fans are wondering what the offense would look like under the care of the gunslinger who led the FBS in passing yards last year with 4,903.

Cousins' nine interceptions, 0.1 TD-INT ratio and 63.8 passer rating all rank in the bottom three among 32 qualified passers over the last five games. He will have to play better if the 7-7 Falcons want to make the postseason.