The Falcons defense playing the definition of bend but don't break defense. They've allowed Los Angeles into the red zone twice, but both trips have ended in field goals, including the latest 34-yard field goal. The Chargers have their first lead of the day up 9-7 with 58 seconds left before halftime.
Falcons vs. Chargers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 13 game
The Falcons try to maintain their lead in the NFC South against Justin Herbert and the Chargers
The first half of the Atlanta Falcons (6-5) versus the Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) went down exactly as expected: like an absolute rock fight. Los Angeles leads by two by a score of 9-7. These are two teams who have a combined record of 2-8 against teams with winning records, so playing each other has naturally been a struggle for both squads
Chargers running back Hassan Haskins fumbled after Falcons edge rusher Lorenzo Carter punched the football out, which led to Falcons safety Clark Phillips jumping on the loose football. Atlanta converted that opportunity into their sole touchdown of the half, a two-yard rushing touchdown by running back Bijan Robinson, that put Atlanta up 7-0.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins threw late to wide receiver Drake London, and Chargers corner Tarheeb Still hauled in the football for an interception on the first play of the second quarter. However, they were only able to convert that chance into a 51-yard field goal. The Chargers took their first lead of the day by going up 9-7 thanks to three made field goals from kicker Cameron Dicker from 45, 51 and 34 yards out. The final one, a 34-yarder, went through the uprights with only 58 seconds left in the opening half. Both Justin Herbert (115 yards on 11 of 15 passing) and Cousins (79 yards on 11 of 15 passing with an interception) have been efficient with Cousins' interception being the only thing differentiating their performances early on.
Will Los Angeles hold on to come away with a road win over the NFC South leaders in Atlanta? Or will the Falcons come back and snap their two-game losing streak with a win over an AFC playoff-caliber opponent? Stay tuned to the live blog below for key plays, analysis, highlights and more to find out!
Chargers vs. Falcons where to watch
Date: Sunday, Dec. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Chargers -1, O/U 47.5
Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James stuffed Falcons wideout Drake London on an end around for a loss of three to force a three-and-out by Atlanta. Los Angeles takes over on their own 21 following the Falcons punt down one, 7-6, with 8:53 left in the half.
Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker drilled a 51-yard field goal after Justin Herbert got sacked on third-and-6. Los Angeles now trails by just one, 7-6, with 11:08 left to play.
Kirk Cousins threw late to wide receiver Drake London, and Chargers corner Tarheeb Still hauled in the football for an interception. Los Angeles takes over at their own 34, trailing by four (7-3). Both teams have forced a turnover with Atlanta leading 7-3 after the first play of the second quarter.
A rare sack by the Falcons defense in the red zone derailed the Chargers drive. Los Angeles kicker Cameron Dicker is good from 45, so it's now a 7-3 Atlanta lead with 1:39 left in the first quarter.
The Falcons convert the fumble into a touchdown with Bijan Robinson concluding Atlanta's 29-yard drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown. Koo hits the 33-yard extra point after missing a 35-yard field goal. Atlanta leads 7-0 with 3:59 left in the first quarter.
Atlanta's defense makes up for the missed field goal by forcing Chargers running back Hassan Haskins to fumble after edge rusher Lorenzo Carter punched the football out. Falcons safety Clark Phillips jumped on the loose football, and now Atlanta is in business at the Los Angeles 29.
The Falcons converted on their first two third downs, but a misfire from Kirk Cousins to Darnell Mooney on third-and-6 leads to an Atlanta field goal attempt. Cousins threw the football behind Mooney, which led to the ball hitting the ground before Mooney could dive and grab it. Younghoe Koo, who entered today with a hip injury, missed the 35-yard kick wide right. Justin Herbert and the Chargers take the field for the first time in a scoreless game with 8:33 left in the first.
Atlanta wins the coins toss and opts to start with the football. Kirk Cousins is looking to snap a two-game streak without a touchdown to begin the game
Coming off his torn Achilles last season, it was expected that Kirk Cousins would operate out of the shotgun to counteract his lack of mobility. But, the lack of play action has hurt Cousins who has not been good under pressure this season. When pressured, Cousins has thrown eight interceptions this season, that's the second-most in the NFL
Defensively, the Falcons have recorded the fewest sacks in the entire league this season (10). They have fewer sacks than Trey Hendrickson (11.5) and Danielle Hunter (10.5) each have individually this season. This season, the Falcons rank 31st in team quarterback pressure rate (26.6%), which is only ahead of the Carolina Panthers (24.7%).
The Falcons have been a dramatically different team when playing NFL squads outside of their division, going just 2-4 against non-NFC South teams this season.
The Falcons have a winning record (6-5) through 11 games for the first time since 2017 when they went 7-4 and made the playoffs.
As a result, Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey leads all players in yards per catch (16.0, minimum 30 catches) since Week 7. He (698) and college teammate Brock Bowers are No. 1 and No. 2 in rookie receiving yards. They are on pace to be the second pair of college teammates in the Super Bowl era to finish one and two among rookies in receiving yards along with Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in 2022.
Justin Herbert is one of the best deep ball passers in the NFL this season
Justin Herbert This Season, On Passes of More than 20 Air Yds
QB Rank
Pass TDs 6 1st
Passer Rating 131.4 1st
Completions 19 2nd
Pass Yds 628 3rd
Attempts 42 6th
>> 0 INTs Thrown
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert leads the NFL with a 13-1 touchdown to interception ratio this season, and his one interceptions is tied for the fewest in a quarterback's first 11 starts of a season in the Super Bowl era along with 2018 Aaron Rodgers. Herbert's nine consecutive starts without an interception are the longest quarterback streak in Chargers history.
The Los Angeles Chargers, who have the league's No. 1 scoring defense (15.9 points per game allowed) are coming off allowing their season points allowed for the second week in a row. They allowed 30 on Monday against the Ravens after allowing 27 in Week 11 against the Bengals.
