Falcons vs. Chargers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 13 game

The first half of the Atlanta Falcons (6-5) versus the Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) went down exactly as expected: like an absolute rock fight. Los Angeles leads by two by a score of 9-7. These are two teams who have a combined record of 2-8 against teams with winning records, so playing each other has naturally been a struggle for both squads

Chargers running back Hassan Haskins fumbled after Falcons edge rusher Lorenzo Carter punched the football out, which led to Falcons safety Clark Phillips jumping on the loose football. Atlanta converted that opportunity into their sole touchdown of the half, a two-yard rushing touchdown by running back Bijan Robinson, that put Atlanta up 7-0.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins threw late to wide receiver Drake London, and Chargers corner Tarheeb Still hauled in the football for an interception on the first play of the second quarter. However, they were only able to convert that chance into a 51-yard field goal. The Chargers took their first lead of the day by going up 9-7 thanks to three made field goals from kicker Cameron Dicker from 45, 51 and 34 yards out. The final one, a 34-yarder, went through the uprights with only 58 seconds left in the opening half. Both Justin Herbert (115 yards on 11 of 15 passing) and Cousins (79 yards on 11 of 15 passing with an interception) have been efficient with Cousins' interception being the only thing differentiating their performances early on.

Will Los Angeles hold on to come away with a road win over the NFC South leaders in Atlanta? Or will the Falcons come back and snap their two-game losing streak with a win over an AFC playoff-caliber opponent? Stay tuned to the live blog below for key plays, analysis, highlights and more to find out!

Date: Sunday, Dec. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

