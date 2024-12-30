Falcons vs. Commanders live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch huge NFC showdown

We're live with the Week 17 edition of "Sunday Night Football" as the Washington Commanders play host to the Atlanta Falcons to cap off what has already been a wild weekend of games.

Washington has won three in a row and is coming off its best win of the season, overcoming a season-high five turnovers to pull off a come-from-behind win over the Eagles. The three-game midseason losing streak looks like a thing of the past, and the Commanders can make it even more of one with a win on Sunday night, which would clinch a playoff spot.

Atlanta, meanwhile, won the first game of the Michael Penix Jr. era with relative ease, even with the rookie barely having to do all that much against the Giants. Now, Penix will square off against the likely Offensive Rookie of the Year as he tries to go toe to toe with Jayden Daniels. The Falcons still control their destiny in the NFC South, but if they lose even one of their final two games, that's no longer the case.

So, can Washington seal its trip to the postseason, or will Atlanta throw a wrench into those plans and maintain its hold on first place in the NFC South? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Commanders vs. Falcons where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 29 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland)

Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Betting odds: Commanders -3.5, O/U 46 (via Caesars Sportsbook)