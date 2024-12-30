That was a laser from Penix over the middle to KhaDarel Hodge but Hodge just got lit up by Jeremy Chinn and couldn't hang on.
Falcons vs. Commanders live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch huge NFC showdown
Playoff spots are on the line on 'Sunday Night Football'
We're live with the Week 17 edition of "Sunday Night Football" as the Washington Commanders play host to the Atlanta Falcons to cap off what has already been a wild weekend of games.
Washington has won three in a row and is coming off its best win of the season, overcoming a season-high five turnovers to pull off a come-from-behind win over the Eagles. The three-game midseason losing streak looks like a thing of the past, and the Commanders can make it even more of one with a win on Sunday night, which would clinch a playoff spot.
Atlanta, meanwhile, won the first game of the Michael Penix Jr. era with relative ease, even with the rookie barely having to do all that much against the Giants. Now, Penix will square off against the likely Offensive Rookie of the Year as he tries to go toe to toe with Jayden Daniels. The Falcons still control their destiny in the NFC South, but if they lose even one of their final two games, that's no longer the case.
So, can Washington seal its trip to the postseason, or will Atlanta throw a wrench into those plans and maintain its hold on first place in the NFC South? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.
Commanders vs. Falcons where to watch
Date: Sunday, Dec. 29 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Betting odds: Commanders -3.5, O/U 46 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Zaccheus gets the scoring started
The Commanders went for it on yet another fourth down, and converted yet again. They're now an incredible 17 of 20 on fourth downs this year after the 7-yard score on the great play-action concept.
Penix picked
No idea where Michael Penix Jr. was going with this throw. No receiver was even in the area. Looks like a miscommunication with Chris Blair. Washington set up with great field position now.
Another corner injured
Michael Davis looked like he injured his shoulder tackling Bijan Robinson on that last play. As they said on the broadcast, Davis is already filling in for Marshon Lattimore. Less than ideal situation brewing in the defensive backfield for the Commies.
Washington inactives
No Marshon Lattimore is notable here.
Falcons inactives
No surprises here for Atlanta in Michael Penix's road debut.
-
2:36
Week 17 Highlights: Packers at Vikings (12/29)
-
2:52
Week 17 Highlights: Dolphins at Browns (12/29)
-
3:53
On-Site Recap: Dolphins at Browns
-
1:58
Week 17 Highlights: Raiders at Saints (12/29)
-
6:36
Raiders TE Brock Bowers Makes History In Win Over Saints
-
0:25
Week 17 Highlights: Cowboys at Eagles (12/29)
-
2:33
Week 17 Highlights: Jets at Bills (12/29)
-
2:16
On-Field Reaction: Josh Allen Sounds Off On Bills Locking Up 2-Seed
-
1:39
On-Site Recap: Jets at Bills
-
1:05
Jets CB Sauce Gardner Sounds Off Following Blow Out Loss To Buffalo
-
0:56
On-Field Reaction: Dolphins at Browns
-
2:08
Week 17 Highlights: Panthers at Buccaneers (12/29)
-
2:39
Week 17 Highlights: Colts at Giants (12/29)
-
2:06
Week 17 Highlights: Titans at Jaguars (12/29)
-
5:50
Drew Lock Propels Giants Over Colts, No. 1 Overall Pick In Jeopardy
-
7:28
Saquon Barkley Eclipses 2,000 Rushing Yards As Eagles Roll Over Cowboys
-
5:39
Baker Throws 5 TDs As Buccaneers Crush Panthers
-
0:55
On-Field Reaction: Brian Thomas Jr. Sounds Off On Big Day
-
1:37
NFL Week 17 Booth Recap: Titans at Jaguars (12/29)
-
3:48
Week 17 Highlights: Broncos at Bengals (12/28)