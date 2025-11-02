Giants vs. 49ers live updates: New York rookie QB Jaxson Dart battles NFC West contender San Francisco
Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 9 matchup
The New York Giants play host to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a battle of teams missing multiple star players on both sides of the ball.
New York lost not just the game but an important piece of the puzzle last week against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles as rookie running back Cam Skattebo suffered a dislocated ankle that will knock him out for the remainder of the season. His absence shifts the workload to Tyrone Tracy, but also puts even more pressure on Jaxson Dart to be the centerpiece of the offense -- and now to move the ball without the benefit of his two best weapons, since Malik Nabers was already out for the year. New York put up only 246 yards of offense and picked up just 13 first downs while playing mostly without Skattebo last week, but now faces a 49ers defense that is fresh off giving up 475 yards to the Texans, so the Giants could conceivably get more going here.
San Francisco lost that aforementioned game to the Texans, and it wasn't nearly as close as the final score -- the Niners got dominated on both sides of the ball all game long. The loss dropped them to 5-3 on the season, as they've been alternating wins and losses since Week 3. They're perilously thin defensively after the losses of Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, among others, and they're also playing their fourth road game in the last five weeks. They're still without Ricky Pearsall offensively, and Mac Jones is expected to make yet another start in place of Brock Purdy. The Giants defense has been extremely forgiving to opposing offenses, though, so they should be able to move the ball more successfully than they did last week against Houston's elite unit.
Will the Niners get back on track, or will the Giants pull off the upset? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.
Where to watch Giants vs. 49ers live
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: 49ers -2.5; O/U 48.5 (via DraftKings)
