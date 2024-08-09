Giants vs. Lions score: Live updates, stats, highlights for Week 1 preseason game

The 2024 NFL preseason is officially underway, as the Detroit Lions and New York Giants are battling in rainy MetLife Stadium. Tommy DeVito and Eric Gray have headlined this matchup, as the former entered the game and immediately sparked the offense, while the latter broke loose for an impressive 48-yard touchdown.

Drew Lock got the start for the Giants at quarterback, but left the game early after falling hard on his left side. Before his exit, he did throw an interception to safety Brandon Joseph, whose 20-yard return set up a Jake Bates 53-yard field goal.

Nate Sudfeld started at quarterback for the Lions, but was largely ineffective, throwing for 40 yards and one interception. The second half could be the "Hendon Hooker showcase." The 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year is set to make his NFL debut tonight after missing the majority of his rookie campaign due to a torn ACL suffered in his final collegiate season.

These two teams participated in joint practices this week in New Jersey, and there were so many scuffles, the league fined both franchises $200,000 to send a message to the rest of the league. Will tempers flare as they have all week? Follow along in the live blog below, while we break down this NFC preseason matchup as it happens.