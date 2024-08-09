Sudfeld is back in the game, so you have to wonder if Hooker was injured.
Giants vs. Lions score: Live updates, stats, highlights for Week 1 preseason game
After fight-filled joint practice sessions this week, New York and Detroit open preseason slates
The 2024 NFL preseason is officially underway, as the Detroit Lions and New York Giants are battling in rainy MetLife Stadium. Tommy DeVito and Eric Gray have headlined this matchup, as the former entered the game and immediately sparked the offense, while the latter broke loose for an impressive 48-yard touchdown.
Drew Lock got the start for the Giants at quarterback, but left the game early after falling hard on his left side. Before his exit, he did throw an interception to safety Brandon Joseph, whose 20-yard return set up a Jake Bates 53-yard field goal.
Nate Sudfeld started at quarterback for the Lions, but was largely ineffective, throwing for 40 yards and one interception. The second half could be the "Hendon Hooker showcase." The 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year is set to make his NFL debut tonight after missing the majority of his rookie campaign due to a torn ACL suffered in his final collegiate season.
These two teams participated in joint practices this week in New Jersey, and there were so many scuffles, the league fined both franchises $200,000 to send a message to the rest of the league. Will tempers flare as they have all week? Follow along in the live blog below, while we break down this NFC preseason matchup as it happens.
Detroit did go 88 yards on 14 plays, but Hooke turned the ball over on downs at the 3-yard line when his pass was batted down.
Onto the fourth quarter.
HENDON HOOKER TRUCK STICK
The Lions go 17 yards on 5 plays in Hooker's first action. He completed one pass for 1 yard, but rushed twice for 12 yards.
Hendon Hooker in the game. First NFL snap.
Halftime -- NYG 13 DET 3
Nate Sudfeld: 7/15 40 yards 1 INT
Drew Lock: 4/10 17 yards 1 INT
Tommy DeVito 5/8 79 yards
Sione Vaki: 4 rushes 29 yards
Craig Reynolds: 4 rushes 11 yards
Eric Gray: 4 rushes 52 yards 2 TDs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.: 5 rushes 26 yards
Antoine Green: 3 recs 13 yards
Eric Gray: 4 recs 46 yards
Tyree Jackson: 2 recs 34 yards
First downs: DET 4 NYG 9
Third downs: DET 1-9 NYG 1-6
Total plays: DET 34 NYG 31
Total yards: DET 87 NYG 172
Turnovers: DET 1 NYG 2
Holy sloppy. Sudfeld throws an interception on fourth-and-2 to Tre Herndon, who runs 35 yards in the right direction, then FUMBLES while being tackled. Lions recover.
Eric Gray punches in his second score of the game from 1-yard out after Tyree Jackson picks up 18 yards on a big play. Giants rolling with DeVito at QB!
4 plays, 37 yards, 7 points
NYG 14 DET 3 4:49 remaining in the second quarter
Lions turn the ball over on downs after a failed Sudfeld QB sneak on fourth-and-1.
ERIC GRAY 48 YARDS TO THE HOUSE
Caps a six play, 91-yard drive ... and we have our first TD of the game.
DeVito throws a nice wheel route to Eric Gray. Big gain of 24 yards.
Giants take a delay of game and will punt. Most successful drive we've had from any team tonight: Five plays, 16 yards.
Drew Lock is on one knee and he's hurt. He's holding his left side. In comes Tommy DeVito.
Confusing sequence. Officials say Drew Lock fumbled when he was clearly moving his arm forward. Play was challenged and quickly fixed.
Lock is back in at QB, and he fires a nice pass to Allen Robinson off play action for a gain of 9.
Lions turn the good field position into a FG. Although they gained a total of 0 yards after three incomplete passes from Sudfeld.
Jake Bates is good from 53 yards out!
3-0 DET with 3:21 remaining in the first quarter
Here's that Nabers play if you were curious. Not WIDE open with safety just waiting for it.. but open enough to try it...
DREW LOCK INT. Bad pass!
Drew Lock apparently had Malik Nabers open downfield off play action, but didn't throw his way. Crowd absolutely made sure he knew it too. Have to throw him a deep shot then get him off the field.
Four three-and-outs to begin this one. Craig Reynolds got three straight runs, and was stuffed on third-and-2.
Maurice Alexander gets rocked on his second punt return of the night. Ball pops out but he was down. I don't think he will be returning many more punts.
Malik Nabers is in the game! Didn't expect that.
Lions also go three-and-out on their first possession. Nate Sudfeld got the start at QB and he couldn't find any open targets in the passing game.
Am somewhat excited to watch RB Craig Reynolds. He picked up 3 yards on his first carry of the night.
Maurice Alexander muffs the punt, but Steven Gilmore recovers possession.
Giants go three-and-out on their first drive of the preseason. Drew Lock found the second-year wideout Jalin Hyatt for no gain on third-and-5. Rookie CB Ennis Rakestraw on the stop.
