Giants vs. Panthers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch NFL game in Germany

We are underway from Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany! The New York Gants and Carolina Panthers are both looking to improve from their 2-7 record on the season. New York enters this matchup on a four-game losing skid, while the Panthers are coming off of an upset win over the Saints in Week 9.

Bryce Young is continuing his reclamation as the Panthers starting quarterback. After returning as the starter following an early-season benching, the former No. 1 overall pick has looked more efficient and did lead his team on a game-winning drive last week. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones is sneakily having a solid season, but it hasn't translated to wins as of late. In fact, the Giants have not held a lead over the last month (Week 6). They'll look to change that on the international stage.

As this game continues to unfold, check out our live blog of Sunday's matchup from Germany. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Where to watch Giants at Panthers

Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Odds: Giants -6.5 | O/U 40.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)