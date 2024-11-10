Giants vs. Panthers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch NFL game in Germany

Panthers pick off Daniel Jones
Just outside the red zone, the Giants had a scoring opportunity erased after Daniel Jones had his pass tipped and picked just before halftime.
We are underway from Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany! The New York Gants and Carolina Panthers are both looking to improve from their 2-7 record on the season. New York enters this matchup on a four-game losing skid, while the Panthers are coming off of an upset win over the Saints in Week 9.
Bryce Young is continuing his reclamation as the Panthers starting quarterback. After returning as the starter following an early-season benching, the former No. 1 overall pick has looked more efficient and did lead his team on a game-winning drive last week. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones is sneakily having a solid season, but it hasn't translated to wins as of late. In fact, the Giants have not held a lead over the last month (Week 6). They'll look to change that on the international stage.
As this game continues to unfold, check out our live blog of Sunday's matchup from Germany. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
Date: Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Location: Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany)
TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Giants -6.5 | O/U 40.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Just outside the red zone, the Giants had a scoring opportunity erased after Daniel Jones had his pass tipped and picked just before halftime.
FWIW: Drew Lock is the backup behind Daniel Jones for the Giants.
Here's a better look at the failed flea-flicker. Jones had not one but TWO receivers wide open. This is the type of miscue that finds a player benched.
The Panthers say that running back Miles Sanders is doubtful to return due to a foot/ankle injury. He was carted off the field earlier in the half.
The Giants are getting way too cute there. You're facing a third-and-1 situation and have been running the ball well. Instead of simply handing it off, they try to run a flea-flicker, and Jones can't get the throw off. Turns into an 8-yard sack. Brutal.
Frustrations clearly boiling over with the Giants. Right after receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette hauled in the fair catch, he inexplicably shoved a Panthers defender.
The cart is coming out of Sanders, who could not put any weight on his left leg. He's the backup to Chuba Hubbard, who is likely to get a lot more work for the rest of this game. Rookie running back Jonathon Brooks, who was activated this week, is inactive and expected to make his debut following Carolina's bye.
After taking a first-round handoff for a yard up the left side, Panthers running back Miles Sanders is down on the ground and in noticeable pain.
Nothing is going right for the Giants. Graham Gano's 43-yard attempt goes wide right. Still a 10-0 lead for Carolina.
Shawn Hochuli is flexing his multi-lingual abilities as the official announced a false start penalty in German. As you might expect, the local crowd went wild.
Chuba Hubbard is up to 80 yards rushing on just seven carries today.
After both offenses punted on their opening possessions, the Panthers have jumped out to a 7-0 lead thanks to a scoring drive that ended with Bryce Young finding tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders in the end zone. Chuba Hubbard was the catalyst on the drive, ripping off two chunk plays to flip the field.
Chuba Hubbard, who just signed a four-year extension this week, is gashing the Giants on this drive. He's logged two chunk plays that has the offense in the red zone.
Here's a look at the miss from Jones to Nabers. You HAVE to make that throw in a clean pocket.
Woof. Daniel Jones had Malik Nabers for what would've been an easy first-down conversion, but he just airmails it over his head. New York takes the delay of game penalty on fourth down to set up a punt.
In his first game against his former team, pass rusher Brian Burns made his presence felt early. On Carolina's first dropback of the day, Burns sacked Bryce Young. Helps lead to a three-and-out.
Very cool moment from the fans in Germany leading up to this head-to-head between the Giants and Panthers!