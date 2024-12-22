Saturday was a crazy day in the sports world. On a day where college football debuted its revamped playoff format and Tiger Woods made strides toward winning his first championship in over five years, two NFL games were played between four playoff bound teams. Each game included AFC teams whose playoff positioning was altered in some way by the outcome of Saturday's games.

In the first game, the Chiefs won yet another one possession game, this one a workmanlike 27-19 win over the Houston Texans. Along with losing the game, the Texans suffered an even bigger loss when receiver Tank Dell suffered a gruesome leg injury that likely ended his season.

In Baltimore, the Ravens exercised some demons while snapping their four-game losing streak against the Steelers, who have now lost two straight games. Lamar Jackson, who got his first win against the Steelers in five years, threw three touchdowns in Baltimore's 34-17 win.

Let's take a quick look at how both games impacted all four games as far as the AFC playoffs are concerned.

Texans

Houston (9-6) has already clinched its second consecutive AFC South division title, so they will host a game in the wild card round. But Saturday's loss hurt their chances at getting the No. 3 seed. The Texans ended Saturday like they started it, with the AFC's No. 4 seed. Houston would host Baltimore in the wild card round if the playoffs started today.

As noted above, the biggest takeaway for Houston from Saturday was Dell's injury, which clearly (and understandably) shook many of Dell's teammates, including quarterback C.J. Stroud. Along with likely losing a teammate for the year, the Texans need to find a way to replace Dell's production. Don't be surprised if the Texans try to claim former Pro Bowl wideout Diontae Johnson off of waivers. Johnson was released by the Ravens on Friday.

Chiefs

The 14-1 Chiefs are one game closer toward clinching the AFC's coveted No. 1 seed, which would give them a first round playoff bye. The Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win over the Steelers on Christmas Day or with a Bills loss on Sunday against the Patriots.

Kansas City didn't get through Saturday's game unscathed. The team's most notable injury was defensive lineman Chris Jones, who suffered a knee sprain. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that it was too early to determine whether or not the injury will keep Jones out of Wednesday's game against the Steelers.

Speaking of injuries, Patrick Mahomes showed virtually no limitations despite his ankle injury. Mahomes showed that early in the game by scoring on a 15-yard touchdown run. Mahomes was his usual efficient self, throwing for 260 yards on 28 of 41 passing that included the game-winning touchdown pass to Xavier Worthy. He had instant success with Hollywood Brown, who caught five passes in his Kansas City debut.

Ravens

No team benefitted more from Saturday's results than Baltimore. The Ravens, who eight days ago were two games behind the Steelers in the AFC North division standings, have now pulled even with Pittsburgh as far as win-loss record is concerned. Baltimore also clinched a playoff berth on Saturday for the sixth time in seven years.

Baltimore is still technically behind Pittsburgh in the standings, though, based on their 7-3 record against AFC foes. To win the division, the Ravens need to finish with a better record than Pittsburgh, which will finish the year with home games against the Chiefs and Bengals.

More than anything, though, Saturday's win was important from a big picture standpoint. Baltimore's five losses were largely the result of self-inflicted wounds. That wasn't the case on Saturday, as the Ravens made big plays in all three phases that included big games from Jackson, Derrick Henry (162 yards on 24 carries) and kicker Justin Tucker, who made both of his field goal attempts. The Ravens also got two big turnovers from their defense that led to 14 points.

Steelers

Pittsburgh could have clinched its first division title since 2020 on Saturday. Instead, the Steelers need to win their final two games in order to capture the North. They face the Chiefs on Wednesday before hosting a Bengals team that may be playing for possible playoff berth in Week 18.

It's clear that Mike Tomlin is playing the long game. For a second straight week, Tomlin erred on the side of caution when it came to sitting several starters who are dealing with injuries (including No. 1 receiver George Pickens). This Wednesday will be the Steelers' third game in 11 days. Tomlin wants to win, but he wants to make sure that his team is as healthy as possible at the end of this gauntlet.

That line of thinking is more than understandable. In 2020, the Steelers started 11-0 but lost five of their final six games (including a wild card loss to the Browns) after playing three games in a 12 day span. This offseason, Steelers president Art Rooney II made it clear that Pittsburgh's eight-year drought without a playoff win needed to end. Tomlin is doing what he can now to make sure that it does, even if it is costing his team wins now.

Not playing players dealing with injuries makes sense, but what doesn't make sense is Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren getting a combined 21 carries against Baltimore. Despite gaining 90 yards and averaging a solid 4.3 yards-per-carry, Harris and Warren were afterthoughts while Russell Wilson put the ball in the air 33 times. Wilson had his moments, but he also committed the game's biggest mistake on Marlon Humphrey's pick-six that gave Baltimore a 31-17 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh had a clear identity with Justin Fields under center during the season's first six games. Back then, the Steelers' recipe for success was running the ball, not turning the ball over, and playing sound defense. The Steelers should consider revisiting that formula now, starting with their matchup with the Chiefs on Christmas Day.