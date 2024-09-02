The last time we saw Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on the field, they were struggling against a stifling Kansas City Chiefs defense and on their way to losing the AFC title game at home. Baltimore underwent a whole bunch of change this offseason, but in the season opener on Thursday night, the Ravens get another crack at taking out the Chiefs -- this time at Arrowhead Stadium.

So, is the rematch a revenge game? Nope. At least, not according to Jackson. Here's why:

"Any game I play in, I feel like it's a revenge game," Jackson said, via the team's official website. "I'm not just going to look at this game like a revenge game. Anybody we play, no matter if we've beaten them or lost to them in previous years, I just want to win."

The Ravens have, of course, done plenty of winning during Jackson's time under center. They are now 58-19 in his regular-season 77 games as the starter. That .721 winning percentage is sixth-best all time among players with at least 60 games played. But the Ravens haven't had as much success in the postseason, and that's what will ultimately determine whether or not this season is a success.

But Jackson isn't looking ahead to that just yet.

"We have to win regular season games [in order] to get to January," he said. "We can't just go into the season and go 5-12, because then we're not going to be in the playoffs. Playoffs are on our mind, but at the same time, we have to win this game that's ahead of us."

Still, with only three days left until the opener, Jackson is looking forward to getting back on the field -- even if only to play against a different opponent, with something tangible on the line.

"I'm ready to go. I've been going against my guys for weeks," Jackson said. "It's time to go against somebody else."