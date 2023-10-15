Jaguars vs. Colts Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Colts have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at EverBank Stadium. The Jaguars are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Colts in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Indianapolis gave up the first points last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They walked away with a 23-16 win over the Titans.

The Colts can attribute much of their success to Zack Moss, who rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 7.2 yards per carry. Moss' most impressive run was a 56 yard score in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Bills on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 25-20 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Jacksonville.

Travis Etienne Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Etienne Jr. rushed for 100 or more yards. The Jaguars also got help from Calvin Ridley who showed off his sure hands for 122 receiving yards.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-2.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the Jaguars are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, keep the Colts' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-8 record against the spread vs the Jaguars over their last ten matchups.