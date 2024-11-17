Punt, punt, punt, turnover on downs, punt. It's a less-than-ideal way to start a game, but that's how the New York Jets' first half began against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

The Jets' offense sputtered early and often, and didn't notch a first down in any of its first five offensive drives, going three and out on each drive except the turnover on downs, which saw the team fail to convert a fourth-and-1 attempt. It marks the first time since 2005 (vs. New England Patriots) the Jets have failed to convert a first down on their first five possessions.

It's been a while since New York struggled this much in the first half. So long, in fact, 40-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers was just a rookie.

The Jets, however, did avoid being on the wrong side of the history books with no first downs in the entire half, as they did nearly 20 years ago. Instead, they finally secured their first first down of the game with 1:30 left to go in the second quarter.

Down 13-0 at the time, the Jets moved the chains a few more times on that drive. They went 76 yards in seven plays to get on the board and make it 13-7 at the half.

The Jets have just three total first downs -- two passing and one rushing -- through two quarters and are 1 for 6 on third-down attempts. Rodgers is 9 of 13 for 76 passing yards, one touchdown, and has been sacked once.

Both teams need a win if they want any chance of saving their season, with New York sitting at 3-7 heading into Week 11 and the Colts 4-6.