Jets vs. Bills where to watch: Inactives, Week 6 game prediction, picks, spread, odds for 'MNF' showdown

New York and Buffalo face off in a battle for the AFC East lead

It may only be Week 6, but Monday night's game between the Jets and Bills has an intensity befitting that of a playoff game. A big reason for that intensity is the fact that the winner of the game will find itself alone in first place in the AFC East heading into Week 7. 

New York takes the field for the first time since the team fired former head coach Robert Saleh. The Jets, now led by interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, are hoping to wipe the slate clean on a season that is off to a disappointing 2-3 start. The biggest reason for the disappointing start has been an offense that ranks just 25th in the NFL in scoring. New York needs to do a better job protecting Aaron Rodgers after he was sacked eight times and hit 25 times the past two games. 

Buffalo (3-2) is hoping to avoid its first-ever three-game losing streak with Josh Allen serving as its starting quarterback. Allen, who has not thrown an interception yet this year, is going up against a Jets defense that has allowed the fewest passing yards in football so far, led by All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner. 

Which team will come out on top tonight? To find out, check out our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis all night. 

Bills vs. Jets where to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 14 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
TV: ESPN/ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: BUF -1.5; O/U 41.5 (via FanDuel -- check out latest promo)

Bills down their top RB 

Bills starting RB James Cook will be inactive tonight as he is currently labeled as questionable with a foot injury, via NFL Media. Ray Davis, Ty Johnson and Frank Gore Jr. (who was recently promoted up from the practice squad) will be Buffalo's RB's tonight. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 14, 2024, 10:47 PM
Oct. 14, 2024, 6:47 pm EDT

