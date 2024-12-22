Jets vs. Rams live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch Week 16 game

The Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets are set to duke it out from MetLife Stadium in Week 16. While the Jets are already eliminated from playoff contention, the home team will look to play spoiler against a Rams club that currently sits atop the NFC West.

Los Angeles has surged in recent weeks with a three-straight wins that has them at 8-6 on the year. That's good enough for first place in the division, but only due to the head-to-head tiebrearker over Seattle, so there is little margin for error for Sean McVay's club.

This is also a matchup of two former NFC North quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford. This will mark the 18th time that these two have squared off, which is tied for the third-most matchups between starting qurterbacks since 1950. Rodgers leads the series 14-3, but Stafford does come into this latest matchup as a road favorite.

Will Los Angeles continue its winning streak and push further towards clinching a playoff spot? Or will the Jets come away with their second-consecutive win? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's clash. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Jets vs. Rams where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Rams -3, O/U 46.5 (via SportsLine consensus)