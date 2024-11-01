Jets vs. Texans score: New York snaps five-game losing skid behind incredible catch by Garrett Wilson

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets won a must-win game vs. Texans

The New York Jets certainly spoiled the Halloween festivities for the Houston Texans, having one of the surprising wins of the season with a thrilling 21-13 victory. 

New York debuted the "Legacy Black" helmets and uniform on Halloween night, certainly disguised as a team that looked like the playoff contender the organization thought it had heading into the season. The Jets snapped a five-game losing streak as Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdowns -- two to Garrett Wilson -- in the shocking win. 

Wilson gave the Jets the lead for good with a one-handed touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. The Jets wide receiver finished with nine catches for 90 yards on the night, with the go-ahead touchdown becoming one of the greatest in MetLife Stadium history. 

Davante Adams also snagged his first touchdown with the Jets late in the fourth quarter, as Rodgers hit him on a 36-yard pass to give New York a 21-10 lead with 2:56 left. Rodgers threw for 211 yards and had an 118.1 passer rating. Adams finished with seven catches for 91 yards, leaving the game in the second half with a concussion only to be cleared and catch a touchdown pass to seal the win. 

The Texans struggled to move the football throughout the night, as C.J. Stroud threw for only 191 yards and was sacked eight times. Joe Mixon finished with 106 rushing yards and Houston's lone touchdown, but Stroud finished with a 36.7% completion rate in the loss. There were also a combined 140 penalty yards. 

The Texans still lead the AFC South despite the loss while the Jets are trying to claw back into playoff contention in the wild card race. Takeaways and a recap of the game can be found below!

Why the Jets won

New York was essentially flawless in the second half, scoring touchdowns on all three possessions (excluding kneel downs). Rodgers decided to target his top two pass catchers in Wilson and Adams, as Wilson scored two touchdowns and Adams finished off the victory with a long touchdown of his own. 

Rodgers was 10 of 11 for 147 yards and three touchdowns when targeting Wilson and Adams in the second half, a perfect 158.3 passer rating (per CBS Sports Research). He was 4 of 4 for 83 yards and two touchdowns on third and fourth down targeting them in the final 30 minutes. 

Rodgers targeted his top playmakers and use them to take over the game. The Jets offense in the second half looked the best it's been in five weeks. 

Why the Texans lost

The Texans were down their top two receivers, making life already difficult for C.J. Stroud. The lack of Stroud's top playmakers wasn't why he finished 11 of 30 for 191 yards with a 59.2 passer rating. 

The Texans offensive line allowed eight sacks as the Jets pass rush dominated up front. New York had 11 quarterback hits (four by Quinnen Williams) and 19 pressures in the win. Stroud was 2 of 9 for 47 yards when pressured, having a 48.4 passer rating while being sacked seven times. Stroud was certainly spooked on Halloween night. 

Turning point

Even with the Jets having a 14-10 lead, C.J. Stroud was slowly leading the Texans down the field midway through the fourth quarter. Aided by an unnecessary roughness penalty after a converted Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal, Stroud and the Texans had another opportunity to take the lead.

Houston got the ball at the New York 12, as Stroud missed John Metchie on a third-and-7 at the 9-yard line that would have been a touchdown to give the Texans the lead. Fairbairn missed 27-yard field goal on the next play, as the ball hit the post and kept the Texans trailing by four.

New York drove down the field for 80 yards on eight plays to put the game away. Perhaps the outcome is different if Stroud converts the touchdown throw or Fairbairn hits the field goal.

Play of the game

Garrett Wilson arguably had the greatest catch in MetLife Stadium history, the same stadium where Odell Beckham Jr. had arguably the best catch anyone has ever seen. 

This is certainly the best touchdown catch in MetLife Stadium history. On third-and-19, Rodgers threw a pass up to the end zone with the Jets trailing 10-7, throwing it only where Wilson can get a hand on it. Wilson got much more than that.

Wilson snagged the pass in the back of the end zone with Kamari Lassister having blanket coverage on him, getting the touchdown with one hand to give the Jets their first lead of the game. 

The play had to be reviewed to see if Wilson got both feet down, much to the joy of Rodgers when it was ruled a touchdown. This was arguably the best catch in the NFL this season. 

Up next

The Texans (6-3) have 10 days off before hosting the Detroit Lions on "Sunday Night Football" on November 10. The Jets (3-6) face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 10 — also getting 10 days off. 

Ka'imi Fairbairn cuts the lead down to eight, 21-13, but Texans can't recover onside kick

He bounced back from his doink earlier to make a 29-yard field goal, which cut the Jets edge to eight, 21-13. Davante Adams recovered the onside kick, and that's the ball game. The Jets five-game losing streak is over, and they improve their record to 3-6. New York now has its first win this against a team with a .500 or better record. Houston has now lost two of its last three games after their 5-1 start, and they are now 6-3. The two defeats have come against Aaron Rodgers' former squad, the Green Bay Packers, and his current squad in the Jets. 

 
Aaron Rodgers registered a perfect passer rating (158.3) when targeting Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams in the second half

Rodgers completed 10 of his 11 throws to either Wilson or Adams for 147 passing yards, three touchdowns and a perfect 158.3passer rating, per CBS Sports Research. That included completing all four of his third or fourth down targets to his dynamic duo for two touchdowns. 

 
Aaron Rodgers connects with Davante Adams for game-sealing, 37-yard passing touchdown

Adams cleared concussion protocol, and he hauls in the game-winning 37-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers on a play that looked like their Green Bay Packers days. The scoring strike is Adams' first touchdown as a New York Jet. The Jets have scored touchdowns on all three of their drives in the second half. 

 
Houston gets no points 

C.J. Stroud missed wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson in the end zone on third down, and Ka'imi Fairbairn missed his 27-yard field goal attempt by doinking it off the upright. New York's roughing the snapper penalty ends up not costing them in the end, and they maintain a 14-10 lead with 6:54 left to play. 

 
Jets extend Texans drive with roughing the snapper penalty

Houston was backed up and attempting a 43-yard field goal, but an unnecessary roughness penalty for roughing the snapper extend the Texans drive and gives them a first down. 

 
Joe Mixon makes history 

Texans running back Joe Mixon is now the fifth player all-time to go for at least 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown times in his first six games of a season, joining Hall of Famers Jim Brown (1958), O.J. Simpson (1975) and Emmitt Smith (1995) plus three-time Pro Bowler DeMarco Murray (2014). 

 
The officials overturn the call of an incomplete pass, giving Aaron Rodgers his second touchdown pass of the night to Garrett Wilson

Wilson's shin hit the end zone before going out of bounds on a play in which Wilson snagged Aaron Rodgers' throw with one hand, reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr.'s historic catch, also at MetLife Stadium. 

 
Jets convert on fourth down, but WR Davante Adams suffers apparent shoulder injury

New York's offensive is starting to show signs of rhythm as quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with wide receiver Davante Adams on a back shoulder throw they've completed a million times as Green Bay Packers for a first down on fourth and one for a gain of 17. The negative is when Adams came down with the football he landed directly on his shoulder and left the game. He just entered the blue medical tent. 

 
Texans regain the lead on 54-yard field goal

Ka'imi Fairbairn redeems himself with a 54-yard field goal make after missing a 56-yarder in the first half. Houston retakes the lead 10-7. The reason his kick was so deep was because C.J. Stroud took an 11-yard sack on third down and 11. 

 
Aaron Rodgers' opening drive of the second half bests entire first half performance

Rodgers racked up more passing yards on the opening drive of the third quarter, 47, than he had in the entire first half, 32.

 
Jets tie the game on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Garrett Wilson

New York ties the game at seven following Aaron Rodgers' 21-yard touchdown pass to co-No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson. Wilson made a tremendous one-handed grab on a bullet that Rodgers put just out of reach of the Texans defender in coverage, and he glided his way into the end zone. In classic Jets fashion, their extra point almost missed after new kicker Riley Patterson's boot doinked off the up right and in. 

 
The second half is underway

The Jets start with the football after deferring upon winning the coin toss at the start of the game. 

 
C.J. Stroud returns to take end of half kneeldown

The Texans face of the franchise may be alright since he was able to take the end of the half kneeldown. Houston takes a seven to nothing lead into the break. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' 32 passing yards are the fewest of his career in the first half of a game in which he has thrown at least 10 passes. New York's offense is completely lacking in chemistry and cohesion. 

 
C.J. Stroud suffers left leg injury

The Houston Texans face of the franchise went down with a left leg injury with 27 seconds left in the first half as he absorbed a sack by Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas. On the very next play, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn hooked his 56-yard field goal wide right. 

 
Texans finish off 14-play, 98-yard drive with game's first points, take 7-0 lead

Houston scores the first points of the game on a three-yard touchdown run from running back Joe Mixon that capped a 14-play, 98-yard drive. Mixon ground the Jets defensive front to a pulp with linebacker C.J. Mosley inactive.  

 
Overturned: Houston's fumble return touchdown will be taken off the board

Now both teams have had a touchdown taken off the board. The officials ruled Jets tight end Tyler Conklin did not have full possession of the football, thus making Aaron Rodgers' pass an incompletions and not a fumble. New York will punt the football away. 

 
Jets injury updates: DE Solomon Thomas (knee) is questionable to return, CB DJ Reed is being evaluated for a concussion. 

 
Jets rookie WR Malachi Corley fumbles football as he crosses goal line untouched 

New York third-round rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley had a walk-in end around touchdown, but he dropped the ball before he crossed the goal line in DeSean Jacksonesque fashion. Since the football rolled out of the back of the end zone, it is ruled a touchback and possession shifts to the Texans. The game remains scoreless early in the second quarter. 

 
Jets force another punt, don't run into punter this time

New York All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is making his presence felt early. His four-yard sack of C.J. Stroud derails the Texans drive. Williams already has two tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits. 

 
Jets cornerback D.J. Reed jogs off field with injury

New York loses a critical contributor early with cornerback D.J. Reed jogging off with an apparent injury. He has two tackles, including a sack tonight

 
Jets struggles continue

Two drives for New York have ended in consecutive punts. The Jets offense looks completely out of sync. Aaron Rodgers' expectations for where he thinks his receivers should be on a given play look different than where his intended targets think they're supposed to be. 

 
Texans 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year DE Will Anderson Jr. suffers an injury

Houston edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., who won the AFC Defensive Player of the Month award in October, departs with an injury. His 7.5 sacks this season are tied for the third-most in the NFL. 

 
Jets All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams strip-sacks Texans QB C.J. Stroud

Quinnen Williams torched Houston's left guard Kenyon Green to strip-sack C.J. Stroud. The football bounced forward, and Jets edge rusher Will McDonald IV recovered the fumble for a clutch red zone takeaway. The game remains scoreless with just over seven minutes left in the first quarter. 

 
Joe Mixon breaks a big one

Mixon rips off a 29-yard after a few broken tackles to get Houston down to the 11 and inside the red zone for the first time on the very next play after Jets defensive lineman Solomon Thomas leaves with an injury. 

 
Roughing the kicker penalty extends Texans drive

Houston was primed to punt the ball back to New York on fourth down and 21, but the Jets undercut Texans punter Tommy Townsend, thus providing the visiting squad new life.

 
Jets offense struggles out the gate

Consecutive Aaron Rodgers incompletions followed by a sack on third down and 10 force New York's offense to go three-and-out to begin Week 9. It's still scoreless after each team's first drive. 

 
Unprecedented struggles for Aaron Rodgers

New York is on a five-game losing streak, which is tied for the longest losing streak of his career tied with stretches in 2008 -- his first year as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback -- and in 2022 -- his injury-plagued final season with the Packers. He also has 30 consecutive games with fewer than 300 passing yards and 17 consecutive games without three passing touchdowns 

 
Texans offense fizzles out

Houston picked up one first down, but three consecutive incompletions by C.J. Stroud force a Texans punt. Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets offense takes the field for the first time tonight next. 

 
Stroud in primetime

Second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud entered tonight with a 2-0 record in primetime, throwing three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 111.2 passer rating 

 
The Jets win the coin toss and defer to the second half, which means Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and their offense is on the field first

