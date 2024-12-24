The Green Bay Packers dominated the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, barely breaking a sweat in their 34-0 blowout win. But according to quarterback Jordan Love, they could have done even more.

"I think anytime you can put up that many points, it's a good way to go out on offense," Love said in his postgame press conference. "But I still think there's a lot more points out there for us, a lot more big-time plays and still just some stuff that we're we're not hitting on."

Love himself went 16 of 28 for 182 yards and a touchdown, checking in with a 6.5 yards-per-attempt average that paled in comparison to how he had been playing of late. The Packers, though, were content to play ball-control offense against the Saints, dicing up the defense with short passes and a run game that distributed carries to nine different players and racked up nearly 5 yards per carry.

As for how the Packers can improve even on that explosive performance, "I just think it's little things that when we start being more consistent and dialing in on these things, the sky is the limit for the offense," Love said.

Green Bay will face one of its toughest tests of the season this coming Sunday, when it travels to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. When the two teams played earlier this season, Love struggled badly early on, throwing two interceptions in the game's first quarter-and-a-half. He eventually got going after halftime and ended up throwing for 389 yards and four scores, though three of them came while down multiple scores in the fourth quarter, he did add another pick to his ledger.

The Packers' only four losses this season have come to Minnesota, Detroit (twice) and Philadelphia, and they have a chance to exact revenge, hopefully by getting off to a faster start than in the first matchup. If they can do that, then perhaps they can reach that sky-high limit Love talked about.