The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping new head coach Jim Harbaugh can turn the franchise into a contender, and fortunately for him, he already has his star quarterback in place. As Harbaugh gets to know Justin Herbert, he becomes more enamored with what he can potentially be.

Harbaugh told reporters Tuesday that Herbert "smashed" the Chargers' conditioning test, to the point where his teammates were trying to keep up with him. Harbaugh said his quarterback is capable of playing multiple positions for them.

"He smashed the conditioning test last Thursday. I mean just crushed it. To the point, the athleticism and the strength, he could play tight end here. He could play edge rusher here," Harbaugh said, via NFL Media.

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 65.1 YDs 3134 TD 20 INT 7 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Herbert doesn't exactly draw comparisons to Lamar Jackson, but he does possess some athleticism. The former Oregon Duck has rushed for just 911 yards in 62 career games played, but could he run more under new offensive coordinator Greg Roman? Herbert's calling card is, of course, his arm talent, which, according to Harbaugh, has been "even better than advertised."

What would help Herbert most moving forward is some consistency. He hasn't had an offensive coordinator for more than two consecutive seasons during his time in the NFL, or at Oregon. Herbert has a 30-32 record as starter in the NFL, but his offenses have averaged 24.4 points per game. That's the second-most team points per game recorded by a quarterback with a losing record since 1950.

The former Offensive Rookie of the Year has recorded more completions (1,613) and passing yards (17,223) than any player in their first four seasons in NFL history, and is tied with Patrick Mahomes in having the second-most passing touchdowns in that same span (114). He's certainly a talented player. Now it comes down to how Harbaugh plans to use him.