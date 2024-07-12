One of the most famous fans of the Washington Commanders is NBA superstar Kevin Durant. The 35-year-old was born in Washington D.C. and played his high school ball in both Virginia and Maryland before taking his talents to the University of Texas. Like every other Washington fan, Durant has been waiting for a savior of the franchise, and that may be new quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had one of the most prolific campaigns in college football history, and has now been tasked with turning around a franchise that will break an NFL record this year by starting a different quarterback Week 1 in eight straight years.

During a recent appearance on "Up & Adams," Durant compared Daniels to himself.

"He's like the KD of college football last year with his body type, you know?" said Durant. "You watch him on TV, it's easy to watch their team because of how he plays. So hopefully he brings that same type of enthusiasm to the game to Washington. You know everybody is rallying around him, we feel like we got a player that can take us somewhere now."

Durant brought up Daniels' frame. He's listed at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds but looks much slimmer than that. Durant is listed at 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds but appears much slimmer as well. He said Daniels popped off the screen with LSU last year because his body looks like it belongs to a wide receiver instead of a quarterback.

In 2023, Daniels won the Heisman Trophy after recording the highest passer efficiency in a season in FBS history (208.0), while leading the FBS in total yards per game (412.2) and total touchdowns per game (4.2). In other words, he was an absolute monster, and Washington fans would love if it found its own version of the "Slim Reaper."