The 7-7 Atlanta Falcons are making a massive move with a playoff spot in the balance. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is being benched for rookie Michael Penix Jr., who was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta this offseason, completed 11 of 17 passes for 112 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the Week 15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The 36-year-old has thrown just one touchdown compared to nine interceptions over the last five contests, and leads the NFL with 16 interceptions. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Monday night that his team needed better play at the quarterback position, and he's hoping to find it in Penix.

Morris told reporters on Wednesday that Cousins was disappointed by the decision, but added he's "a pro, he's a great human, a great father, a great football player," per NFL Media. "He handled it with class. I can't say enough good things about who the man is."

Morris said that Cousins will serve as the Falcons' backup quarterback this weekend against the New York Giants, but wouldn't make any grand proclamations about the future. It's Penix's time right now.

"I don't think anything is ever permanent in the National Football League, but right now Michael Penix is our quarterback," he said, per NFL Media.

The Falcons' selection of Penix at No. 8 overall was the big surprise of the first round back in April, but that bold decision now has a chance to pay dividends. The Washington product led the FBS in passing yards last year with 4,903. He shined as a downfield thrower of the football, as Penix's 37 completions of 25+ air yards were the most in the past five FBS seasons.

Penix is the only first-round quarterback since 1970 to make his first career start in Week 16 or later for a team that has yet to clinch a playoff spot or be eliminated. This is quite the opportunity for the rookie to declare himself the Falcons' franchise QB.