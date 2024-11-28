Lions vs. Bears live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Thanksgiving game

Thanksgiving has kicked off with a NFC North rivalry that has lasted since 1930, as the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are meeting for the 189th time on a holiday known for family, food, and football. The Lions have never been this good heading into Thanksgiving in the Super Bowl era. They only have sported a 10-1 record just twice the the franchise's 95-year history, the last being in 1934 -- also the last time the Lions won 10 of their first 11 games heading into Thanksgiving.

As the Lions are in the midst of a special season, the franchise will also look to break a seven-game losing streak on Thanksgiving (Detroit hasn't won since 2017). The Lions will seek to end the skid against the first team the franchise ever played on Thanksgiving, the Bears (back in 1934).

The Lions and Bears are meeting on Thanksgiving for the 20th time, with the Bears leading the series 11-8. The Bears have beaten the Lions three times on Thanksgiving during the Lions' seven-game losing streak on the holiday, as this is the fourth time the NFC North rivals have met on Thanksgiving since 2018.

Detroit is coming into this matchup scorching hot, as the Lions have won nine straight games, their longest win streak within a season since 1934 (they won 10 straight). They can match that 1934 streak for the longest win streak in team history with a win on Thanksgiving. Chicago is heading into Thanksgiving with a five-game losing streak, losing three of those five by three points or less.

Which team will come out on top in this Thanksgiving matinee? Stay pinned to the live blog below as you enjoy your Thanksgiving festivities watching the Bears and Lions on CBS!

