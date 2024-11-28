2nd-and-23 doesn't matter for the Lions. That pass to Tim Patrick went for 30 yards -- and Jared Goff was hit late so tack on another 15. This game is becoming a rout fast.
Lions vs. Bears live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Thanksgiving game
It's a key NFC North clash on Thanksgiving in Detroit
Thanksgiving has kicked off with a NFC North rivalry that has lasted since 1930, as the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are meeting for the 189th time on a holiday known for family, food, and football. The Lions have never been this good heading into Thanksgiving in the Super Bowl era. They only have sported a 10-1 record just twice the the franchise's 95-year history, the last being in 1934 -- also the last time the Lions won 10 of their first 11 games heading into Thanksgiving.
As the Lions are in the midst of a special season, the franchise will also look to break a seven-game losing streak on Thanksgiving (Detroit hasn't won since 2017). The Lions will seek to end the skid against the first team the franchise ever played on Thanksgiving, the Bears (back in 1934).
The Lions and Bears are meeting on Thanksgiving for the 20th time, with the Bears leading the series 11-8. The Bears have beaten the Lions three times on Thanksgiving during the Lions' seven-game losing streak on the holiday, as this is the fourth time the NFC North rivals have met on Thanksgiving since 2018.
Detroit is coming into this matchup scorching hot, as the Lions have won nine straight games, their longest win streak within a season since 1934 (they won 10 straight). They can match that 1934 streak for the longest win streak in team history with a win on Thanksgiving. Chicago is heading into Thanksgiving with a five-game losing streak, losing three of those five by three points or less.
Which team will come out on top in this Thanksgiving matinee? Stay pinned to the live blog below as you enjoy your Thanksgiving festivities watching the Bears and Lions on CBS!
Lions vs. Bears where to watch
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 28 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Ford Field (Detroit)
- TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- NFL betting odds: Lions -10.5, OU 48.5 (via BetMGM)
Another 3-and-out for the Bears. They have ran 6 plays for 11 yards. The Lions have 148 after their 2 possessions.
First play of the second quarter, Sam LaPorta catches a TD pass from Jared Goff on 1st-and-goal. The Lions continue to dominate this one as they are out to a 10-0 lead over the Bears.
Goff is 7-of-10 for 64 yards and a TD. Lions doing exactly what they want to the Bears early.
Jahmyr Gibbs has 5 carries for 52 yards on this drive and the Lions are in the red zone again. Only 3-0 after the first quarter, but Detroit is outgaining Chicago 145-5. This is a massacre early, even if the score after one doesn't show it.
Challenge denied for an incompletion. The right call.
The Bears are going to challenge this incomplete pass. Jameson Williams looked to have caught and fumbled it initially, but he never need to have full control of the pass upon coming down.
D.J. Moore paid the price for trying to make that catch, which almost resulted in a Kerby Joseph INT. The Lions safeties are go good, as the Bears will punt on their first possession.
Jared Goff's 3rd-and-9 pass in the red zone is incomplete to Tim Patrick. Montez Sweat almost got him. Jake Bates hits a 30-yard FG on a 15-play, 58-yard drive that took 7:54 off the clock to start the game.
Lions 3, Bears 0
Penei Sewell -- 2024 season
Sacks given up -- 0
Sacks taken -- 1
Sewell was gonna throw that pass. He took the sack, but what a bold call by Ben Johnson. Lions still driving as they had the ball for half the quarter.
Lions are 2-for-2 on third down and Jared Goff is 2-for-2. Both third down completions by Jameson Williams.
Easy to see why Lions won the toss and asked to receive. They want to put a pounding on the Bears early. Three straight carries to David Montgomery followed by a first down pass to Jameson Williams. Lions wanting to put the Bears down early.
Hey Lions fans. Get ready! THE NFL TODAY is coming to Detroit!
The Bears are also running out more 3+ WR sets (80.9% in last 2 games vs 69.1% prior) to get their star WR trio (DJ Moore, Keenan Allen & Rome Odunze) on the field together more often in Thomas Brown's offense. Something to consider when looking at this game today.
Caleb Williams is completing 70.5% of his passes and averaging 285.5 passing yards per game in the two games since the Bears fired Shane Waldron and replaced him with Thomas Brown. He's getting rid of the ball quicker, 2.67 seconds from snap to pass in 2 games with the new OC, the 5th-fastest in the NFL. He was the 8th-slowest before at 3.12 seconds.
The Lions have won 9 straight games, their longest win streak within a season since 1934, when they won 10 straight. So they can match that 1934 streak for the longest win streak in team history with a win on Thursday.
This is the 85th game on Thanksgiving for the Lions, as they have played in the most Thanksgiving games all-time (37-45-2 record). The Lions have a 7-game losing streak on Thanksgiving (tied for the 3rd-longest by any team).
On the Lions inactives, with no Taylor Dekker this week -- Dan Skipper will start at LT. Khalil Dorsey is expected to start at CB for the Lions with Davis out (Dorsey filled in for Davis on Sunday).
The Bears were relatively healthy heading into this one. No surprises on the inactive list.
