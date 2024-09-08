Lions vs. Rams live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, odds, where to watch 'Sunday Night Football'

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff face off in a prime-time showdown

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams squared off in the 2023 NFL playoffs. Now, with the 2024 season underway, the NFC contenders are set to rematch in Motor City. Eight months after Jared Goff and Co. edged former Lions star Matthew Stafford to advance in the postseason, Stafford will return to his old stomping grounds for a shot at redemption, looking to restart another playoff-bound journey for L.A.

Are the Rams better-suited to beat the Lions this time around? Or is Detroit just too talented to overcome in the NFC, where Dan Campbell's loaded roster is widely expected to make a run for the conference crown?

Either way, this one's must-see TV. So keep it locked here throughout Sunday's prime-time affair for live updates and analysis of the first "Sunday Night Football" marquee of the new season:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field (Detroit) 
TV: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free
Odds: Lions -4.5, O/U 52.5   

