The Seattle Seahawks (3-0) will visit the Detroit Lions (2-1) in an NFC battle on Monday Night Football. Mike Macdonald has come out on fire as the new head coach in Seattle. In Week 3, the Seahawks dominated the Miami Dolphins, securing a 24-3 win. The Lions were hit with a loss in Week 2, but bounced back last week, outlasting the Arizona Cardinals, 20-13.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Detroit is a four-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Lions odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before locking in any Seahawks vs. Lions picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Lions vs. Seahawks spread: Detroit -4

Lions vs. Seahawks over/under: 47 points

Lions vs. Seahawks money line: Detroit -202, Seattle +167

SEA: Seahawks have covered the 1H spread in eight of their last 11 away games

DET: Lions have covered the spread in 16 of their last 21 games

Why the Lions can cover

The Lions have a dynamic offense that is well-balanced. Detroit ranks fourth in the NFL in total offense (399.7) and rushing offense (163) but seventh in passing offense (236.7). The dynamic duo at running back of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs is explosive.

Montgomery runs with power and builds up speed when getting downhill. The Iowa State product is ninth in the NFL in rushing yards (231) and tied for third in rushing touchdowns (3). Last week, the 27-year-old had 23 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown. Gibbs is more explosive and has secure hands as a pass-catcher. The Alabama product logged 207 rushing yards, 76 receiving yards, and two scores.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle's offense has been consistent through the first three games. The Seahawks' aerial attack is in a groove, led by quarterback Geno Smith. This unit is ranked eighth in the league in total offense (344), third in passing offense (246.7), and ninth in scoring offense (24.3).

Smith is a fearless passer in the pocket and owns the arm talent to push the ball downfield. The West Virginia product is third in the NFL in passing yards (787) with three passing touchdowns and completing 74% of his throws. In Week 2 versus the New England Patriots, Smith was 33-of-44 for 327 yards and a one passing touchdown.

