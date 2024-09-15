It took a while, but Daniel Jones has thrown his first touchdown pass of the 2024 season. It came on a four-yard strike from Jones to rookie Malik Nabers with eight seconds left in the first half of New York's Week 2 matchup with Washington.

The touchdown pass gave the visiting Giants a 12-9 halftime lead.

Jones was a workmanlike 8 of 13 for 95 yards in the first half. He wasn't sacked and was complemented by a running attack that gained 58 yards on just nine carries. Devin Singletary led the way with 35 yards and a touchdown that included a 22-yard run.

It was a monster first half for Nabers, who caught five passes for 73 yards and a score in the game's opening 30 minutes. Nabers is coming off a solid NFL debut that saw him catch five of seven targets for 66 yards in New York's season-opening loss to the Vikings.