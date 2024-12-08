Giants fans have apparently had enough of seeing their proud franchise struggle.

Ticket prices for Sunday's game against the Saints were unusually low, a telltale sign of the historically low lack of enthusiasm amongst Giants fans who are witnessing yet another losing season. One fan decided to fly a plane over MetLife Stadium prior to kickoff with a sign that essentially begged Giants owner John Mara to fix the team's ongoing plight.

It's hard to fathom that the Giants' franchise has reached this point. One of the NFL's bedrock franchises, the Giants were one of the biggest reasons for the boom in pro football's popularity in the 1950s after taking part in the first NFL Championship Game that was decided in overtime.

The Giants added to their history by winning four Super Bowls from 1986-2011, and playing in a fifth Super Bowl at the turn of the century. But the Giants have won just one playoff game since winning their most recent Super Bowl. This year will mark the Giants' 10th losing season since 2013.

New York fans are surely hoping that history repeats itself. The franchise went through a similar dark period in the 1970s (a period that also included a plane flyover in 1978) before returning to glory in the 1980s. That could happen again, but until it does, the franchise can expect continued public acts of frustration from a fanbase that expects better.