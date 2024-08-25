NFL players aren't the only ones who are competitive, as everyday workers like to get the best of their fellow employees as well. Making NFL office pool picks is the perfect way to show off your prognostication skills, starting with the Week 1 NFL schedule. An NFL pick'em contest allows you and your colleagues, friends or family members to compete not only for bragging rights, but a potential prize as well. Whether you're making Week 1 NFL picks against the spread or NFL predictions straight-up, anyone can take part in a football office pool.

When making NFL against the spread picks, there are plenty of slim Week 1 NFL spreads you'll have to navigate. Outside of Patriots vs. Bengals (-9) and Bills vs. Cardinals (+6.5), every other opening-week contest has a spread of five points or fewer. However, this allows you to really flex your football knowledge and prediction skills. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the NFL's opening week. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the New Orleans Saints to take care of business at home against the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints have owned this series recently when contested in New Orleans, winning seven of the last nine home matchups. However, both of those losses by New Orleans deserve asterisks as each came in the final week of the season in which the Saints had nothing to play for in either. Last year, the Saints swept both divisional matchups, allowing just one total touchdown over both games.

Carolina ranked last in the NFL in defensive sacks last year, and it proceeded to let its top three sacks artists from last season, including two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns, depart in the offseason. That will only make Derek Carr's job easier, and he ripped off a 14:2 TD:INT over the last five games of last season, posting a 118.9 passer rating. This Week 1 matchup should look like a continuation of last season, and the model has the Saints winning outright in nearly 80% of simulations. Join a pool now to lock in your picks.

