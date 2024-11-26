For the first time, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" series that will also feature the AFC North's other three teams during the final six weeks of the 2024 regular season.

When asked about "Hard Knocks," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that it is yet another challenge his team will have to overcome during the regular season's stretch run. The Steelers are currently 8-3 and have a half-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North.

"To me, it's something to conquer, to be quite honest with you," Tomlin said during his weekly press conference. "We have to deal with it better than the other three teams. That's how I view a lot of things that come across my plate, particularly when others have to deal with it.

"I'm less concerned about the inconvenience of it and and more concerned about, are we positioning ourselves to perform under those conditions better than those that we compete against. It's something that everyone in AFC North has to deal with, and so, it's our agenda to do so better than the other three teams."

As Tomlin noted, each AFC North has the same challenge as far as "Hard Knocks" is concerned. Which team handles it best will undoubtedly have a leg up when it comes to having success during the season's final six weeks.

Speaking of the AFC North, the Steelers are in the middle of a four-game stretch that will come exclusively against divisional foes. Pittsburgh didn't face a single division opponent during its first nine games before defeating the Ravens back in Week 11. The Steelers fell to the Browns last Thursday night and will face the Bengals on the road this Sunday. Pittsburgh will then host Cleveland in Week 14.

When it comes to "Hard Knocks," Tomlin inadvertently alluded to what kind of entertainment his players might offer when the cameras are rolling. Tomlin did so when he was asked about receiver George Pickens saying that he didn't think the Browns were a good team despite Pittsburgh losing to Cleveland.

"Their comments and thoughts and feelings are their own," Tomlin said. "I don't want them to be robots. I don't tell them what to think or say. ... Those are their comments and thoughts, and so if you want additional information or perspective on it, ask them."

A traditionally private team, rest assured that "Hard Knocks" will provide viewers with a unique and rare inside look at how the first franchise to win six Super Bowls operates. For Tomlin, it's his hope that his players handle the situation accordingly.