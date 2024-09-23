The Cincinnati Bengals will try to continue their mastery of NFC opponents when they take on the Washington Commanders as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader. Cincinnati won all five games against the NFC last season and nine of 10 over the last two years. The Commanders (1-1), who were just 4-13 in 2023, have not finished above .500 since going 8-7-1 in 2016. The Bengals (0-2), who were 9-8 last year but fourth in the highly-competitive AFC North, won the division the two previous years, making a Super Bowl appearance in 2021.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Bengals odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Larry's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. Entering the 2024 season, Hartstein is 739-599 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus $4,860 for $100 players, every bet 1 unit) at SportsLine, including 547-452 ATS (55% long-term).

In addition, Hartstein has gone an incredible 30-13-1 on his last 44 NFL picks involving the Commanders, returning $1,546. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Here are several NFL odds on the spread, over/under and money line for NFL betting on Commanders vs. Bengals:

Commanders vs. Bengals spread: Cincinnati -7.5

Commanders vs. Bengals over/under: 46.5 points

Commanders vs. Bengals money line: Washington +283, Cincinnati -357

WAS: Commanders have covered the third-quarter spread in 12 of their last 17 games (+6.95 units)

CIN: Bengals have scored first in five of their last six games at home (+3.95 units)

Why the Bengals can cover

Quarterback Joe Burrow completed 23 of 36 attempts (63.9%) for 258 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions and a 103.7 rating last week. He looks for his fourth game in a row with no interceptions. He has a 90-plus rating in five of his past six starts. Burrow has two TD passes in three of his past four home starts. In his last game against Washington, he passed for 203 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions.

Running back Zach Moss aims for his third game in a row with 45 or more yards from scrimmage. He had 91 scrimmage yards (60 rushing, 31 receiving) and a touchdown catch in his only career game against Washington as a member of the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 26, 2021. Moss has 70-plus yards from scrimmage in five of his past six games against NFC opponents. For his career, he has played in 55 games, carrying 505 times for 2,154 yards (4.3 average) and 15 touchdowns. See which team to back here.

Why the Commanders can cover

Quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 23 of 29 attempts (79.3%) with 270 total yards (226 passing and 44 rushing) and a 99.1 rating in Week 2. He has 132 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in his first two career games in the Super Bowl era. He will look for his third game in a row with a 70-plus completion percentage and 90-plus rating. For the season, he has completed 40 of 53 passes (75.5%) for 410 yards.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin led the Commanders with six catches last week. In his last meeting against Cincinnati, he had five catches for 84 yards. He has 50 or more receiving yards in three of his past four road games. For his career, McLaurin has played in 82 games for Washington with 386 receptions for 5,322 yards (13.8 average) and 25 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

