Teams looking to snap losing streaks will clash when the Houston Texans battle the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Houston is coming off a 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, while Dallas dropped a 34-6 decision to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans (6-4), who lead the AFC South, have dropped two in a row and three of four. The Cowboys (3-6), who are third in the NFC East, have lost four straight and will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring) for the rest of the year. Houston put wide receiver Stefon Diggs on injured reserve this week with a knee injury, but will get back fellow receiver Nico Collins.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Houston is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Texans odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.

Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. He's also an amazing 25-9 (+1490) on his last 34 NFL picks involving the Cowboys.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Texans vs. Cowboys. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Cowboys vs. Texans:

Cowboys vs. Texans spread: Houston -7.5

Cowboys vs. Texans over/under: 41 points

Cowboys vs. Texans money line: Houston -360, Dallas +280

HOU: Texans are 4-5-1 against the spread in their last 10 games

DAL: Cowboys are just 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games

Why the Texans can cover

Second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud has completed 207 of 329 passes (62.9%) for 2,371 yards and 12 touchdowns with six interceptions and an 89.1 rating. He has also carried 32 times for 148 yards (4.6 average), including one explosive play of 25 yards.

Running back Joe Mixon is also a key part to the offense and has carried the Texans' rushing attack. In seven games this season, he has rushed for 100 or more yards five times. In a 29-27 season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts, he carried 30 times for 159 yards (5.3 average) and one touchdown. For the season, he has rushed 151 times for 655 yards (4.3 average) and seven scores.

Why the Cowboys can cover

With starting quarterback Dak Prescott out, Dallas will turn to seventh-year veteran quarterback Cooper Rush. A Cowboys backup since 2017, he has played in 28 career games, completing 59.7% of his passes for 1,831 yards and nine touchdowns. His best season came in 2022, when he appeared in nine games and completed 94 of 162 passes (58%) for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions.

Rush's top target is fifth-year veteran wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. He is Dallas' leading receiver with 59 catches for 681 yards (11.5 average) and four touchdowns. He has nine explosive plays, including a long of 65 yards, and has 288 yards after the catch and 30 first-down conversions.

