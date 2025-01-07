The Indianapolis Colts are retaining head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard for the 2025 season, but the same cannot be said for defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. On Monday night, the team announced that they had parted ways with their defensive leader.

"I'm appreciative of Gus and the commitment he made to the Colts," Steichen said in a statement. "He is a man of great character, and I have the utmost respect for him. I felt like we needed to move in a different direction. I wish Gus and his family all the best moving forward."

The 8-9 Colts missed the playoffs for the fourth season in a row. The Colts' defense struggled all year, and finished the regular season ranked fourth-worst in yards allowed per game (361.2), and ninth-worst in scoring defense (25.1 points allowed per game).

Bradley spent three seasons with the Colts, joining Indy after a one-year stint with the Las Vegas Raiders as their defensive coordinator in 2021.

