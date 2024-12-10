Week 15 kicks off with an NFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in a crucial matchup for two teams looking to remain in the divisional race. The Rams (7-6) and 49ers (6-7) trail the Seahawks (8-5) with the entire division within two games of each other. The NFL DFS player pool is packed with stars like Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, so who should daily Fantasy football players include in their NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks?

Isaac Guerendo, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, made his first start last week and rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns and added two receptions for 50 yards, but is feared to have suffered a foot injury. The 49ers are already without Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle), so how should you attack the 49ers backfield when forming a TNF NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. The 24-year-old completed 20 of 25 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns last week to finish as QB6 in Fantasy football on the week. He led the 49ers to a 38-13 victory over the Bears to snap a two-game losing streak and given the amount of 49ers injuries in the backfield, he'll likely be asked to throw often on Thursday in a short week.

Josh Allen was the QB1 in Fantasy football last week when playing against the Rams. He threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns and Purdy can recreate Allen's passing success. The Bills quarterback also rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns, and although that's not Purdy's strength, he does have at least 10 rushing yards in 11 of 12 games this season. McClure expects Kyle Shanahan to study last week's Rams vs. Bills tape and find similar matchups to exploit. See who else to roster here.

He's also targeting Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. The second-year receiver had 12 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown in a 44-42 win over the Bills last week. He is averaging 111.2 yards over his last five games with three touchdowns over that span. Nacua is averaging 88.5 yards per game this season and appears to be a full strength after missing five games with a knee injury suffered in Week 1.

Nacua has been Los Angeles' leading receiver in five straight games, despite competing with Cooper Kupp for targets. Nacua went from a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to setting rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) last season. There's no sophomore slump for Nacua and he's one McClure strongly recommends using in TNF NFL DFS picks. See who else to roster here.

